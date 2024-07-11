NEWEST AYLO HEALTH PRIMARY CARE OFFICE NOW OPEN IN BALL GROUND

AYLO HEALTH PRIMARY CARE AT BALL GROUND NOW ACCEPTING NEW PATIENTS AT BALL GROUND HIGHWAY

LOCATION

BALL GROUND, Ga., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapidly growing city of Ball Ground in Cherokee County is now home to the newest Aylo Health primary care office. This marks the third location that Aylo Health, the medical group known for their vision to redefine healthcare, has opened in the North Metro Atlanta area within the last year. Aylo Health Primary Care at Ball Ground boasts newly constructed, state-of-the-art facilities designed to serve the Ball Ground community with Aylo Health's unique brand of patient-centric healthcare.

Aylo Health Primary Care at Ball Ground boasts newly constructed, state-of-the-art facilities designed to serve the Ball Ground community with Aylo Health’s unique brand of patient-centric healthcare. For more information about Aylo Health Primary Care at Ball Ground, including how to book appointments online, visit https://aylohealth.com/location/north-atlanta/primary-care-at-ball-ground/ or call 770-268-4315.

Prior to the official opening to patients, the Aylo Health team hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony with members of the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce, the City Council of Ball Ground and the City of Ball Ground's Mayor. Ball Ground city officials at the ribbon cutting noted that having quality healthcare in the previously more rural areas of Cherokee County was not always a given. Ball Ground Mayor Rick Roberts III shared his excitement about the new Aylo Health opening, "I think it's going to actually make us healthier in our community; to have someone really close who we trust."

A second event, a public open house, welcomed the entire Ball Ground community. Attendees were able to meet the Aylo Health medical providers, ask questions, tour the office, book appointments and learn about Aylo Health's unique approach to comprehensive preventive primary care. Offering primary care that prioritizes patients' needs and schedules is a novel concept in healthcare that Aylo Health brings with it into every new community. The new Aylo Health Primary Care at Ball Ground will offer extended hours, weekend appointments, in-house labs, x-rays, and imaging services to best serve their patients.

"Ball Ground is a growing and dynamic community," commented Tim Reichert, Vice President of Marketing for Aylo Health. "The opening of this new location solidifies Aylo Health's commitment to delivering exceptional quality and convenient primary care to Cherokee County. We're bringing board-certified and knowledgeable doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants to Ball Ground, and giving these providers on-site access to the state-of-the-art tools they need."

"Our mission is to make quality healthcare simple and convenient for our patients because healthy people can do amazing things," said David Royster, Market Director for Aylo Health.

About Aylo Health

Aylo Health provides healthcare to patients in Atlanta, Georgia and surrounding areas with a better patient experience, quality care, more in-house services and the convenience of weekend and evening appointments. Aylo Health has locations in Ball Ground, Kennesaw, Canton, Ellenwood, Conyers, Stockbridge, McDonough, Hampton, Locust Grove and Jackson. Their unique approach combines the convenience of urgent care, the services of a medical center, and the personal attention of a family doctor. Aylo Health is dedicated to changing the patient experience by providing quality, convenient, and comprehensive preventive care. It's healthcare that feels different. Because it is.

