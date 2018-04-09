Newest Clinic Opens Today at The Villages in Central Florida

The U.S. Stem Cell Clinic of The Villages will offer alternatives to chronic pain management using USRM's proprietary AdipocellTM product in a minimally invasive procedure utilizing a patient's own (autologous) stem cells. Medical director for the clinic will be Dr. Rosemary Daly, an interventional spine/pain management physician who is board certified in Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine. Dr. Daly, who graduated from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine, is also medical director for the Regenerative Wellness Clinic (RWC) in West Palm Beach, which is also in the USRM network of stem cell treatment centers.

"Expansion of our regenerative healing centers to The Villages is an opportunity to directly serve an active community that is very proactive about seeking ways to increase their quality of life," said Dr. Kristin Comella, USRM's Chief Science Officer. "We look forward to serving this vibrant community by offering holistic stem cell therapy for neurological, autoimmune, orthopedic and degenerative conditions."

"Our vision at USRM has always been to expand access of autologous stem cell treatments to as many people as possible," said Mike Tomas, President and CEO of U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. "Now that we are seeing a steady increase in demand for stem cell therapy, which has driven our progress in reaching milestones that allow for growth, we are ready to continue expanding our network of clinics. The clinic at The Villages represents that next step."

USRM has been instrumental in performing more than 10,000 stem cell procedures in the past 19 years for a variety of indications. USRM also trains and certifies physicians in stem cell therapy -- to date, more than 700+ physicians worldwide -- and has a growing network of 288 physicians and clinics utilizing the USRM technologies, protocols and products. Dr. Comella continues to enhance USRM's visibility worldwide for autologous stem cell treatments, as well as developing and bringing USRM's proprietary AdipocellTM product to market: a stem cell kit which enables physicians to separate potent stem cells from a patient's own fat cells, which are harvested and reinserted in a minimally invasive, two-hour procedure without general anesthesia.

Dr. Comella is also well published in the scientific literature and has been recognized by her peers as an innovator and world leader in the development and clinical practice of stem cell products and therapies. Most recently, she presented a summary of peer-reviewed publications at the Academy of Regenerative Practices Conference in Weston, Florida.

U.S. Stem Cell's novel advancements in stem cell therapy, in managements' opinion, could be a significant alternative to the explosive opioid crisis in America — a direct results of America's failed attempt at pain management. According to The New York Times, published June 5, 2017, drug overdose is now the leading cause of death in the United States for patients under the age of 50, while the October 15, 2017, edition of 60 Minutes reports that the opioid crisis has claimed 200,000 lives in the United States over the past few decades.

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. is an emerging leader in the regenerative medicine / cellular therapy industry specializing in physician training and certification and stem cell products including its lead product AdipocellTM, as well as veterinary stem cell training and stem cell banking and creation and management of stem cell clinics. To management's knowledge, USRM has completed more clinical treatments than any other stem cell company in the world.

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", "plan", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "could", "would", "estimate", or "continue", or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The Company's business and the risks and uncertainties of the business are described in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which can be found at sec.gov.

Media Contact: U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.

13794 NW 4th Street, Suite 212

Sunrise, Fl 33325

Phone: 954.835.1500

Email: usstemcell@us-stemcell.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newest-clinic-opens-today-at-the-villages-in-central-florida-300626137.html

SOURCE U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.