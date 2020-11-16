Newest clinical assessment tool allows AllianceRx Walgreens Prime cancer patients to manage care online

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cancer patients who self-administer their therapy can now better manage their care online, thanks to the latest digital clinical assessment available only through AllianceRx Walgreens Prime. The newly-released self-serve tool simplifies patients' online experiences when refilling their prescriptions. Earlier this year, AllianceRx Walgreens Prime announced the release of clinical assessments available for patients with chronic inflammatory disease, multiple sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, organ transplants, lipid and blood disorders. The addition of oncology to the clinical assessments means 85% of AllianceRx Walgreens Prime patients are eligible to use the online clinical assessment tool.

Oncology patients can refill prescriptions in three easy steps: They securely log into their account, select the oncology medicine(s) to refill, and finally, answer questions specific to their condition. The questions range from changes to medication to side effects to skipped doses. System logic built into the assessment helps determine when a patient needs to connect with a pharmacist.

"Based on patient-reported events, such as side effects, an escalation pathway will alert our pharmacists if they should speak to the patient," says James Adams, chief information officer at AllianceRx Walgreens Prime. "Our pharmacists review all assessments that have created an escalation pathway and will outreach to the patients prior to dispensing the medication."

Adams says the company developed the online clinical assessments to allow patients to engage on their terms. "This is especially beneficial for oncology patients who likely have a lot to manage in order to care for their conditions. By completing their refill and clinical assessment online, on their own time, patients may save time to focus on the things that matter most to them," he says.

New patients must undergo their first fill over the phone. Only upon refill are they able to utilize the online clinical assessment.

Adams says the new technology also allows pharmacy team members to spend more time with patients who need it most. "Those who may have complex issues, questions about their therapy, or those who just want to speak with someone by phone are still able to do so," he says.

Patients are not the only ones who benefit from the new technology. "Providers receive updates based on discontinuation, non-adherence, side effects and other feedback patients provide through the tool," says Adams. "And, payers will know their members can spend less time on the phone and instead, refill their medication when it's most convenient for them."

