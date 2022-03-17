NEWEST CONTENTGINE "TOP 5 IN 15" VIDEO EPISODE UNLOCKS MOST POPULAR CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT CONTENT

Series Explores Best Practices for Marketers to Sharpen their Focus, Improve Audience Engagement through Content-Based Marketing

RENO, Nev., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentgine®, the world leader in content-based marketing, today released its latest "Top 5 in 15" video episode, featuring the most popular customer relationship management (CRM) content analyzed by its Content Indication Platform (CIP). Exploring its vast business-to-business (B2B) library, syndicated by its Perpetual Engine®, Contentgine's CIP examined content consumption across more than 8,000 CRM assets to determine the category leaders.

"We're seeing two key trends emerge from the CRM content," said Series Host Robert Rose, best-selling author and chief strategy officer for the Content Marketing Institute. "Automation, in the form of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), is becoming a core focus, and CRM is essentially becoming an operating system for the customer experience."

Four companies topped the CRM chart, with Salesforce capturing two of the top spots. They include:

#1 – Salesforce – State of the Connected Customer

#2 – Zoho – Embracing the privacy era: GDPR and CRM

#3 – Microsoft – Beyond CRM, the CFO's Guide to Driving Sales Revenue and Reducing Costs

#4 – SugarCRM – 2021 CRM and Sales Impact Report

#5 – Salesforce – Entrepreneurs Guide to Finding the Right CRM

"Content-based marketing and understanding buyer intent are essential, especially as cookies and URL tracking become marketing toolbox relics," said Ian Dix, chief marketing officer for Contentgine. "By tuning into our 15-minute program and using our proprietary Content Indication Platform, marketers can gain smart insights and best practices to sharpen their strategies, execution and most importantly, results."

CIP mines one billion engagement signals quarterly from content interactions with the world's largest B2B library of more than 500,000 case studies, white papers, and eBooks to deliver advanced market intelligence. The platform identifies personalized content consumption patterns of tens of millions of professionals to determine 360-degree intent—with complete contact, company, and content consumption visibility. In addition, because Contentgine knows the exact asset consumed, it provides industry-leading content intelligence, comparing performance within product categories to give organizations more insights into how their content compares to competitors.

The "Top 5 in 15" series debut focused on data analytics. In addition to videos, Contentgine has published a Top 5 resource center, featuring content-based marketing insights around topics such as cloud infrastructure monitoring, database solutions, and AP automation.

About Contentgine

Contentgine is a leader in content-based marketing, content syndication, intent marketing and demand generation. The company is witnessing explosive growth by utilizing a unique way of offering business solution information to business professionals. Its unique Perpetual Engine syndicates content from Contentree, the world's largest business-to-business (B2B) library to engage with the right audience at the right time. The industry's first Content Indication Platform (CIP) analyzes content consumption and intent to produce the most precise first-person intent data for advanced, actionable insights. For more information, visit www.contentgine.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:





Debbie Lewis

[email protected]

610-772-5103

SOURCE Contentgine