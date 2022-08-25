Newest Edition of Hackable Thermal Webcam by GroupGets, PureThermal 3, Purchasable via Group Buy Deal

RENO, Nev., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GroupGets , a science and technology crowdfunding and group buy platform, has just released the newest edition of their custom line of thermal imaging webcam modules for the FLIR Lepton longwave infrared camera core: the PureThermal 3.

The PureThermal 3's initial campaign will be released with the Teledyne FLIR Lepton FS at a bundled price with a goal of 10 backed units; however, there will be 1,000 available for purchase.

The PureThermal 3 is compact (1 square inch) and lightweight (3.65 grams) to apply within multiple applications. This photo series demonstrates that the device was placed within a 3D printer with a FLIR Lepton 3.5 camera mounted, to capture a 3D modeled subject within the several thermal modes. The PureThermal 3's improved design includes a USB-C connector, castellated edge for rapid flashing, and better button usability for 'Boot' and 'Reset'

The device improves upon its core functionality as a plug-and-play UVC thermal webcam to connect with webcam apps for PC, Linux, Mac and Android. The integration of Teledyne FLIR's Lepton LWIR (Long-Wave Infrared) cameras allows a cost-effective solution for gadget makers, conservationists and the tech-savvy public to use for PCB design, security and surveillance, home improvement, wildlife monitoring, and more.

This latest edition features:

A USB-C connector

Flash custom firmware with USB DFU

Castellated edge with full JTAG breakout for rapid flashing

3x STM32F412CG GPIO pins

Breakout for SPI to communicate directly with the Lepton

Partially MikroBUS compatible breakout pin configuration

"The motivation for the new design was primarily to address component shortages, but we took it as an opportunity to make a new form factor," said Griffin Covert, Head Engineer of GroupGets. "My personal favorite part of the new design is the JTAG breakout along the castellated edge at the top. This in combination with a custom jig, which will also soon be available for purchase, allows for more rapid flashing at the fab compared to DFU over USB."

Since the release of the original device back in October 2015, there have been over 30 successfully funded campaigns of the PureThermal line on the company's platform that have garnered a following of 660 backers, individuals and companies. The line of devices have been listed on multiple distributors including DigiKey for retail.

GroupGets was founded in 2013 to mitigate the inconvenience of minimum order quantities common within purchasing components in the hardware market; the power of group buying further allowed a unique business model to enable developers, technologists and researchers to host their initiatives to tech-interested audiences to crowdfund.

For backers interested in getting their own device, visit this link: www.groupgets.com/campaigns/1069-purethermal-3-w-flir-lepton-fs . If companies are interested in acquiring multiple devices for their use, they are encouraged to contact GroupGets Head of Sales, Crystal Arellano, for high volume, direct sales.

Media Contact:

Crystal Arellano

+1-775-430-4949

[email protected]

SOURCE GroupGets