Newest Epicor Eagle for the Aftermarket Software Release Designed to Help Businesses 'Grow Beyond' and Drive Sales

AUSTIN, Texas, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced the release of the latest version of Epicor® Eagle® for the Aftermarket business management software for leading automotive parts distributors and jobbers. The powerful business growth solution––designed to help parts distributors and jobbers of automotive and commercial vehicle replacement parts increase productivity and profitability––has been updated with dozens of additional features.

"Parts distributors and jobbers are faced with more and more time constraints, and having a software solution that is easy to upgrade is critical. We've built in powerful new capabilities in this release that are immediately accessible––thanks to the streamlined download process," said Scott Thompson, senior vice president, automotive and business services, Epicor. "We're continuing to demonstrate our commitment to helping our customers 'Grow Beyond' their current business model by adding features like the ability to implement and build complex promotions or dealer loyalty programs, process pro-rated returns, and increase their service offering through customizable service and repair categorization."

Among the new capabilities available through the latest Eagle for the Aftermarket software update are improvements at the point of sale (POS), in purchasing, receiving and in other areas. The latest Eagle software release was designed to help motor vehicle replacement parts businesses apply the latest best practices, including establishing and running tiered or complex parts promotional programs or the ability to process pro-rated returns. The pro-rated returns feature prevents consumers from returning goods for the full purchase price when purchased at a discounted rate and tied to a larger sale. Eagle software users also will find the ability to implement loyalty and rewards programs based on buying frequency and other sale characteristics.

Eagle for the Aftermarket software now offers users extensive, customizable service and repair segmentation. Customers with service and repair departments can define up to 46 repair types to segment from when creating service orders and POS viewers. Each repair type includes its own set of equipment descriptions and information prompts while allowing users to indicate whether certain prompts require an answer. Users also can specify the department containing pre-defined repair packages created for each repair type.

Among its added features, the software improves vendor payment processing by allowing users to pay vendors through electronic bank transfers. Epicor Eagle software users also will be able to debit steer to reduce credit card processing fees by prompting customers to use a pin-based debit card for transactions above a specified dollar amount.

Fraud detection also has been improved through the use of the enhanced Voided Items Viewer tool. Accessible from the Eagle software browser, the viewer displays voided items based on date range, specific customers, parts, and sales clerks. Users can search for parts added and then voided on completed sales and credit memos; parts added and then voided on a suspended sale; parts on transactions created when using training mode; and more. Because the information is mapped in the Epicor Compass™ tool, users can choose to share it with a third-party loss prevention company.

To learn more about the latest version of Epicor Eagle for the Aftermarket software, please contact your Epicor representative, click here, call Epicor toll-free at 800.999.1809 or email automotive.marketing@epicor.com.

About Epicor Solutions for the Automotive Aftermarket

For nearly 40 years, Epicor aftermarket solutions have fit motor vehicle parts and service providers through easy-to-use world-class technologies that drive sales, profits, and customer loyalty. Epicor products and services for the aftermarket include parts data and related eCatalog content; industry analytics and category management solutions; enterprise software; B2B and B2C eCommerce solutions; and business optimization tools that boost growth. Visit the Epicor Automotive Aftermarket solution hub to learn more.

About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed to fit the precise needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers' unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution―in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.

Epicor, the Epicor logo, Eagle, and Compass are trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation.

