Newest Group of Teach for China Fellows Enters Classrooms around China

BEIJING, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After training in the Summer Institute, 338 Teach for China fellows have stepped out on a new journey in September 2019 as teaching fellows in schools located in China's less developed villages.

Teach For China (TFC) is a nonprofit educational project founded in 2008 under the Lead Foundation. TFC trains the fellows to serve as full-time teachers in Chinese rural areas where they work relentlessly for two years to equip their students with necessary knowledge and skills. Throughout the two years, TFC fellows not only gain professional education skills and invaluable leadership experience, but develop an insightful understanding of China's rural education challenges and a long-term commitment to create feasible and sustainable solutions as well.

Nowadays, China faces a severe education imbalance between urban and rural areas. Millions of students living in the rural areas do not have the access to high quality educational resources that urban schools can offer. The causes for such inequalities vary, but the biggest challenge China is facing is to have qualified and committed teachers work in these less developed areas.

To solve the existing problem, TFC creates a workable "two-year" impact model to place competent fellows in rural schools, and empowers these fellows to provide quality education and personal growth. The vision of TFC is that, one day, all children in China will enjoy access to a quality education.

In September 2009, TFC placed the first cohort of 20 fellows at the Heqing village of Yunnan Province. To date, TFC has placed over 2,200 teachers in 317 elementary and middle schools in provinces of Yunnan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Gansu and Fujian. In sum, 542,008 students has benefited from a total of more than 2,057,100 lessons.

Statistic shows most of the classes taught by TFC fellows have achieved remarkable progress in their academic performances, regardless of their average score, pass rate or excellent rate. In addition to students' academic performances, TFC fellows have also carried out a large amount of extracurricular activities and quality courses to help students develop personal growth in all aspects. In the school year of 2018-2019, TFC fellows conducted 15 categories of 797 extracurricular activities, project-based learning and independent projects to better equip students with confidence, health lifestyle and knowledge to overcome future challenges.

TFC starts a new recruiting season in September 2019. If you are interested in education in China's rural regions, you will find more information on their official website. Become part of the Teach for China program, and encounter a better version of yourself in the better future that you contribute to.

