Newest Hibbett Sports Now Open For Business In Vallejo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB), the Birmingham-based premium athleisure and footwear retailer operating more than 1,000 stores nationwide, today announced the opening of the newest Northern California Hibbett Sports location in Vallejo, located at; 125 Plaza Drive, Suite 405 in the Gateway Plaza shopping center.

"We are excited to bring our brand to the Vallejo community and welcome sneakerheads, families and sports enthusiasts alike into our new store," said LaJohnna Galbreath, Head Coach, Hibbett Sports. "And I recommend that shoppers join our MVP Program by texting 57758 to get started."

The new 4,900 square foot boutique-style store features an open-concept and easy navigation of newly released, exclusive and hard-to-find footwear, athletic apparel and equipment from brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas and more. The unique store design includes multiple mannequins showcasing stylist curated head-to-toe outfits to inspire customers while they shop. There are also phone charging stations and other upscale amenities for customers to enjoy along with the exceptional customer service Hibbett is known for.

The new store offers convenient shopping options such as; Buy Online Pick Up In Store, Reserve Online Pick Up In Store and Curbside Pick Up, making it easy for consumers to find exactly what they want, when they want it.

This is the second Hibbett Sports location in the area, joining Antioch and the public is invited to attend the Grand Opening party on Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 11am – 1pm. There will be door prizes including gift card giveaways, special promotions and fun for all. Note: Masks will be required per CDC guidelines.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with nearly 1,100 Hibbett Sports and City Gear specialty stores, located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of serving customers for more than 75 years with convenient locations, personalized service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com . Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @hibbettsports and @citygear.

Media Contact:

Wendy Yellin

Phone: 925-519-3363

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Hibbett Sporting Goods Inc.

