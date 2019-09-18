Newest Hires Bring Over 50 Years of Higher Education Experience to Evisions

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evisions, a trusted provider of software solutions and services for higher education, announced the hiring of three strategic solutions managers (Matt Garofalow, Lynn Sosebee, and JD Hysler) and a professional services consultant (Liz Fraser) to its Client Success Team.

These new team members reflect Evisions' continued dedication to not just serve their clients in higher education, but to provide them with the perspective and know-how that can only come from first-hand experience in the industry.

"We are elated to have these great Higher Education professionals join our Client Success team," said Vicki Wayne, vice president of client success at Evisions. "Their knowledge and expertise around data and processes, as well as with Evisions products, will be a great asset to clients. With over 50 years combined experience in Higher Education, these new team members understand the struggles our clients are facing and can help solve their problems."

Garofalow, Sosebee, Hysler, and Fraser bring with them backgrounds in a variety of functional areas, including Recruitment & Admissions, Finance/Budget, HR/Payroll, Information Services, and Student Life. Along with Evisions products, their knowledge and competencies include Banner, Colleague, data privacy, SQL, document imaging, and workflow.

In the short amount of time they've been with Evisions, this group has already opened up reporting possibilities to a number of clients – expanding the knowledge and means to access and report key data to their institution's decision makers.

About Evisions, Inc.:

Evisions develops innovative, easy-to-use software solutions that help higher education administration professionals work more efficiently. Focused exclusively on the needs of colleges and universities, Evisions solutions simplify workflows, eliminate manual and redundant processes, and increase productivity through greater efficiency. Evisions solutions include Argos, IRIS, IntelleCheck and FormFusion; and every solution is backed by Evisions superior support services and a commitment to customer success. Learn more and join our conversations at Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

