Newest Licensed Cannabis Dispensary Opens in Antioch, CA

ANTIOCH, Calif., Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Contra Costa Farms LLC (aka CoCo Farms) opened on December 24 at 8AM in Antioch, CA. CoCo Farms is one of Antioch's First Recreational Cannabis Dispensaries to open since Prop 64 passed in 2016. The licensed Cannabis facility is owned and operated by the same management team as its sister company Rio Vista Farms. Rio Vista Farms has become a pillar of the community, providing over 100 jobs to adults in the area.

CoCo Farms hosts Employee Training with Licensed Cannabis Vendors CoCo Farms opens on December 24 to Adults 21+ Years of Age.

The facility in Rio Vista has been able to support the community and the owners hope to continue that in in Antioch. Prior to December of 2019 there was not a licensed dispensary in the area. CoCo Farms hopes to set a standard for Cannabis businesses coming into the area by providing a safe and welcoming environment for consumers and the neighborhood.

Located in the heart of Contra Costa County, CoCo Farms is permitted to sell cannabis to anyone 21+ with a government-issued ID card. CoCo Farms will be open 7 days a week 8AM to 8PM. They will have a full menu of cannabis products including indoor, greenhouse, and sun grown Cannabis Flower, Concentrates, Vape Cartridges, Edibles, Tinctures, and more. Because Rio Vista Farms & CoCo Farms are owned by the same company, consumers will accrue loyalty points with purchases that can be redeemed at either location.

In addition to providing jobs, tax dollars, and quality cannabis products, CoCo Farms has developed a social equity program for children of Antioch residents who have been incarcerated. This philanthropic effort aims to provide resources to support these children's needs, and which may not be provided by existing city, county and state services. Contra Costa Farms was approved by the Antioch City Council in early September of 2019. They were approved for their California State Cannabis Retail License in November of 2019 (C12-0000279-LIC).

The final project will include a large cultivation complex containing about 130,000 square feet of canopy, distribution, manufacturing as well as a retail storefront with delivery. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2021. Contra Costa Farms LLC is located at 3400 Wilbur Ave, Antioch, CA. You can find more information about CoCo Farms at their website www.enjoycocofarms.com

