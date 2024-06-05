Newest Meme Coin on Base Chain, Base Dawgz Crypto Presale Raises $200k in Minutes

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) meme coin has landed, and in minutes more than $200,000 was contributed to its crypto presale.

$DAWGZ is the newest addition to the roster of meme coins launching on the powerful Base chain. It will seek to leverage the popularity of the Shiba Inu dog breed theme – seven of the top 10 meme coins have a doggie persona.

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) is the newest meme coin coming to the Coinbase-invented Base chain

In addition, Base Dawgz offers share-to-earn utility and will be introducing staking rewards at a later date.

Although a relatively new chain, Base meme coin market capitalization is over $2 billion.

Base Dawgz token's primary home is on the Base chain, but as its website states, $DAWGZ is inspired by the 'spirit of base jumping' and is interoperable across multiple chains.

Alongside Base, Base Dawgz token also resides on Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain and Avalanche.

With $DAWGZ, users can base jump across blockchains, opening up the Coinbase-invented Layer 2 blockchain to traders and users of multiple chains, thereby widening its appeal.

Currently priced at just $0.00479 in Stage 1 of its presale, $DAWGZ can be bought with ETH, SOL, BNB, AVAX and USDT.

According to the website's countdown, there are only six days before the presale price rises. The presale price increases by 5% in each successive price stage, so it pays to buy early.

https://x.com/BaseDawgz/status/1798020060893913476

Base Dawgz meme coin super-charging the cultural phenomenon that is Shiba Inu with share-to-earn and multi-chain agility

Community members are at the center of Base Dawgz's marketing strategy, thanks to its share-to-earn system that pays out point rewards for sharing $DAWGZ-centric content on social media.

Simply click on the 'refer and earn' button on the homepage and connect your wallet to generate your referral link. All those referring will receive 5% of the amount contributed by the referee.

All created and shared content earns points that are redeemable for $DAWGZ tokens.

To start earning rewards, participants will need to link their X account to verify shared content, claim the XP rewards points, and redeem them for $DAWGZ.

Base Dawgz is a virtuous circle that rewards community creativity, which, in turn, helps to grow the $DAWGZ community and the value of the token.

Fifteen percent of the total token supply of 8,453,000,000 is set aside for $DAWGZ rewards. Meanwhile 20% of the token supply will be available for purchase in the presale, 20% each for staking and liquidity, 15% earmarked to marketing and 10% listings.

The Base Dawgz smart contract is audited by blockchain security company Solid Proof, which indicates the project's professionalism and security.

Furthermore, the contract is not upgradeable and is fully renounced, which means the supply cannot be changed or backdoors introduced into the code with dishonest intent. Suffice it to say that the Base Dawgz smart contract cannot burn or mint tokens.

Base chain is catching up fast on Solana – and Base Dawgz is set to lead the running

Solana came from nowhere to become the dominant chain for launching meme coins, but could Base be the next launchpad of choice for cute, funny viral meme coins?

Unlike Solana which is a Layer 1 blockchain, Base is a Layer 2 for Ethereum. Ethereum Layer 2 protocols like Base exist to make Ethereum more scalable, making transactions faster and cheaper.

Although Base was only launched in August last year, it has already achieved transactions per second of as much as 400, which matches Solana. The devs promise yet more improvement to come.

Solana has claimed real-time transactions per second (tps) of up to 1,000, but the majority of those are actually failed transactions. The high ratio of failed transactions has been criticized as a factor that undermines Solana's hopes of becoming a reliable enterprise-ready rail for firms looking to adopt decentralized networks.

Base Dawgz can benefit from cheap fees and more robust security on Base

When it comes to gas fees, because Base is a Layer 2 it has a separate execution fee that is much cheaper than the security fee. The security fee is only paid when bundles of transactions are written to the Ethereum chain.

Although Solana's proof-of-history protocol means fees might be cheaper, Base has the upside of using the more decentralized, and therefore more secure, Ethereum blockchain.

On other fundamentals, there are important differences that further support the future expansion potential of Base.

While Solana might still, for now, trump Base when it comes to on-chain 24-hour transactions levels, by a very wide margin (4.5 million to 53 million), it is a different story on the fiat value of transfers-in from unique active wallets interacting with decentralized applications (dApps). Here Base pulls in $1.76 billion, ranking it in fifth place among all chains, against $1.1 billion for Solana, according to dappradar data.

The unique active wallets metric reflects Base's ability to tap into the rapidly growing user base of Coinbase's, which, according to information last reported by the company in 2022, stood at 110 million users globally.

Also, looking at the total value locked (TVL) as one way of measuring the value of a chain, Base's TVL has been trending higher since March this year and now stands at $1.7 billion.

The most significant jump was between mid-March and April when TVL more than doubled from $670 to $1.58 billion, according to data compiled by DefiLama. Solana's TVL is $4.8 billion.

Moreover, the value of daily transaction volumes on Base is $320 million, which is admittedly less than half of Solana's, on $733 million, but is nevertheless an impressive number for a chain barely a year old.

Base can eclipse Solana and that might be good news for Base Dawgz

Again, these data points can all translate into big pluses for Base Dawgz.

Taken together, the chain fundamentals outlined above are encouraging signs that Base could be the next up-and-coming chain for all things meme coins.

And, as a by-product, the mushrooming in meme coin transactions on the chain could spur wider adoption of Base by proving its general robustness.

A fast-growing chain increasing in popularity with meme coin enthusiasts, share-to-earn functionality, future plans for staking and lastly the predominance of the Shiba Inu phenomenon in the top rankings of meme coins, means all the stars could be aligning for an explosive $DAWGZ launch.

Don't miss out on key developments and news from the project – join the Base Dawgz community on X and Telegram.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2430959/Base_Dawgz_Coinbase_Infographic.jpg

