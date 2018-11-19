Newest Release of Automatic Link Fixing Software Most User-Friendly Version Yet -- Designed by Users for Users

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkTek Corporation, the world's leading provider of automatic link handling software, announces the latest release of their LinkFixer Advanced application. According to sources within the development team at LinkTek, this latest release, Version 5.0, is a huge jump forward providing the software with its biggest user interface facelift ever. The user interface was completely redesigned based on numerous usability labs and customer feedback.

In addition to an upgraded user experience, LinkFixer Advanced 5.0 introduces a new level of performance control, called "Moderate" allowing users to adjust the speed of the link repairing process to suit their system, server environment and needs. This new control is a balance between the software's existing "Cooperative" and "Aggressive" performance levels.

LinkTek's Executive Vice President for Operations, Oscar Albornoz, stated, "We have really spent a lot of time listening to users, getting their feedback on every aspect of LinkFixer Advanced and this release is the result of that investigatory process. We are really proud of 5.0 and know IT professionals will be impressed with this upgrade."

With the mounting pressure and demand on IT managers to move to a cloud-based or hybrid environment comes the need for software applications that help mitigate the problems that arise during a data migration. LinkTek has been supporting hundreds of large organizations making this transition easier and more effective with LinkFixer Advanced.

Albornoz continued, "We have been doing this for over 15 years, and been in the trenches with lots of IT pros, making sure their data migrations go smoothly, or helping fix them when they didn't. LinkFixer Advanced 5.0 is really the culmination of all of that experience and knowing all the little things that can get sticky. We built those into this version."

About LinkTek

LinkTek's patented product, LinkFixer Advanced, automatically finds and fixes broken links in an organization's most critical file types so that migrations and file system reorganizations can be completed quickly, accurately and without causing lost data or lost productivity due to broken file links.

Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, LinkTek Corporation provides the world's leading solution for the management and automatic repair of file links found in today's most common file formats. LinkTek's purpose is to improve the lives of computer users and IT professionals by providing software that automatically repairs file links and also protects them from the effects of data migrations and user errors. For more information, visit www.linktek.com.

For more information about LinkFixer Advanced, visit LinkTek's Web site at http://www.linktek.com/, call Jamie Sene at 727-442-1822 or email him at 210743@email4pr.com.

SOURCE LinkTek

Related Links

http://www.linktek.com

