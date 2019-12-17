Newest Release of Thycotic Secret Server Addresses Scalability and Performance Needs of Large Enterprises

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic , provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions to more than 10,000 organizations, including 25 of the Fortune 100, today announced the latest release of its flagship PAM solution, Thycotic Secret Server , to make it faster and easier for companies to protect privileged accounts. New enhancements create a more seamless experience for enterprise customers driving PAM adoption to protect a large and diverse set of privileged accounts.

Faster data processing for faster analysis and response

Thycotic Secret Server manages, monitors, and protects hundreds and even thousands of privileged accounts for large, distributed enterprise customers. Retaining secrets and privileged account activity logs to comply with data retention policies can lead to database bloat and performance issues. In older PAM solutions, aggregating and reporting on a large set of privileged activities can slow down IT systems and decrease productivity.

To help companies increase efficiency, the latest version of Secret Server includes:

Performance enhancements to web password filler browser plug-ins

Dynamic rendering of log and audit tables and server-side reports so information can be viewed dynamically by users

New customization options increase flexibility and control for PAM users

Thycotic Secret Server users can make changes to the user interface to meet their specific needs by configuring the visual layout to reflect their priorities, accelerating PAM adoption across their organization.

Users can also log in to Secret Server directly from plug-ins to manage web-based secrets, so they can stay within the experience they know best.

"As companies introduce PAM to more teams across their organizations and expand the ways they rely on Secret Server, ease of use becomes even more critical to driving adoption," said James Legg, President and CEO at Thycotic. "It's essential that people can easily access the information they need to do their jobs, whether that's with web-based passwords, reports or audit logs for compliance."

Organizations can test drive the latest version of Thycotic Secret Server for free: https://thycotic.com/products/secret-server/ .

About Thycotic

Thycotic is the leading provider of cloud-ready privilege management solutions. Thycotic's security tools empower over 10,000 organizations, from small businesses to the Fortune 100, to limit privileged account risk, implement least privilege policies, control applications, and demonstrate compliance. Thycotic makes enterprise-level privilege management accessible for everyone by eliminating dependency on overly complex security tools and prioritizing productivity, flexibility and control. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Thycotic operates worldwide with offices in the UK and Australia. For more information, please visit www.thycotic.com .

