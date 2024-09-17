Newest Upgraded Points Study Reveals the Best NFL Stadiums for Concessions

From Tailgate to Touchdown: Which NFL Stadiums Offers Fans the Best Food and Drink Variety?

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgraded Points' latest analysis examines which NFL stadiums provide the most concessions variety, ranking each stadium based on the breadth of options and food accessibility by section and crowd density. Whether a home team supporter or traveling across the country to cheer on favorite players, enjoying great food fuels great game-day memories.

The NFL Stadiums with the Most Accessible Concessions The NFL Stadiums with the Most Concessions

"Football isn't just about the touchdowns, it's about the full fan experience," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "Our study took an analytical approach to find which stadiums offer the highest number and the most accessible concession options. That way, fans can be best equipped to grab snacks while cheering for their team."

Study Methodology

To identify the NFL stadiums with the most concession options, Upgraded Points analyzed the approximate number of food and beverage locations available at each venue, using information sourced directly from each stadium's official website. Concession locations were defined as any point within the stadium where food and/or beverages were offered to fans. They also compare the number of concessions to each stadium's seating capacity and the approximate number of seating sections to highlight the stadiums where concessions are most accessible.

Top 5 NFL Stadiums for Game Day Eats

1. Leading the League in Options: State Farm Stadium

Home Team: Arizona Cardinals

Location: Glendale, Arizona

Total Concessions: 176

State Farm Stadium sits in the top spot with 176 concession locations, making it the NFL stadium with the most food and beverage options. Fans can indulge in seven new restaurant options this season, further enhancing the game day atmosphere.

2. A Mile-High Menu: Empower Field at Mile High

Home Team: Denver Broncos

Location: Denver, Colorado

Total Concessions: 173

Coming in a close second, Empower Field boasts 173 concessions and was recently nominated by USA Today for Best NFL Stadium and Best NFL Stadium Food. The venue has introduced 12 new restaurants and 10 specialty items, showcasing local cuisine for the 2024 season.

3. Fan Favorites and Fresh Sushi: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Home Team: Atlanta Falcons

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Total Concessions: 151

With 151 concession locations, Mercedes-Benz Stadium offers fans a first-class experience. The 2024 season includes exciting new features like the Gallagher Club and Lounge, as well as freshly prepared sushi.

4. LA's Culinary Showcase: SoFi Stadium

Home Teams: Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams

Location: Inglewood, California

Total Concessions: 147

SoFi Stadium offers 147 concession locations, reflecting the diverse food culture of Los Angeles. New this season is an expanded Uber Eats mobile ordering service, a grab-and-go market, and an additional drink stand.

5. BBQ and Beyond: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Home Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Total Concessions: 140

Finally, GEHA Field rounds out the top 5 with 140 concessions, showcasing Kansas City's barbecue tradition front and center. Along with creative new offerings like the "Tom & Jerry Walk Off Corndog," a nod to Super Bowl LVIII's iconic play, GEHA Field ensures fans have a great time in Missouri.

To see other lists compiled from the study data – including the stadiums with the most concessions per 10,000 fans and the most concessions per seating section, visit the full study.

About Upgraded Points LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: www.UpgradedPoints.com.

Media Contact:

Alex Miller, Founder

1-214-646-8866

[email protected]

SOURCE Upgraded Points LLC