Newest Version of ClearVote Federally Certified by the Election Assistance Commission

The ClearVote system is a modern, paper-based voting system. It is the first voting system to provide every voter with an undifferentiated paper ballot at the end of the voting process. One of the ClearVote 1.5 enhancements is the addition of a larger screen on the ClearCast precinct tabulator. This will provide a better voter experience and increased accessibility. Other upgrades include interactive graphics and an enhanced user interface to provide more intuitive functionality to voters. ClearAccess, Clear Ballot's accessible system, includes simplified hardware for easier set-up, transportation, and storage.

"Clear Ballot is committed to providing our current and future customer base with election innovation," said Clear Ballot's CEO, Jordan Esten. "We reached our position as the fastest growing election technology company in the U.S. based on a company-wide ethos of continuous innovation. Since our previous EAC campaign, we have incorporated valuable customer feedback into our products that we are excited to offer to our growing list of customers across the country in ClearVote 1.5."

About Clear Ballot:

Clear Ballot is a U.S. based company and has become a leader in election innovation. We have introduced a new class of tools and a modern approach to voting, enabling record speed, accuracy, and transparency that election officials and the voting public have lacked. Now the fastest growing elections company in the country, Clear Ballot has the largest market share in Oregon and Washington and was named to the GovTech 100 list. In addition to the company's rapid growth on the West Coast, Clear Ballot's election software is used to streamline election administration processes and strengthen confidence in jurisdictions across Ohio, Wisconsin, New York, Colorado, and Florida. Additionally, Clear Ballot conducts statewide audits in Vermont and Maryland.

Contact

Hillary Lincoln

Clear Ballot

617-842-5127

Hillary.Lincoln@clearballot.com

SOURCE Clear Ballot

Related Links

http://www.clearballot.com

