Newest Wiko Smartphone is One Smooth Ride, Delivers Stylish Features at Budget Price

"We believe consumers will be pleased with the quality, design, and functionality of the Ride 3. It has a crisp, large display for viewing entertainment but is also small enough to fit comfortably in the hand or pocket," said Wiko USA Senior Vice President Jeff Harper. "We're very excited to launch with our partner Boost Mobile."

The Wiko Ride 3 is a clear step-up from the Wiko Ride 2 in terms of faster processing capabilities, camera quality and battery life. Specifically, the new Ride 3 features a 6.09-inch HD+ display, Android 11 operating system, a powerful 2.0 gigahertz Octa-core processor, 3400mAh battery and 5MP front and 13MP+2MP rear-facing cameras with flash. The device comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM.

Beginning today, consumers can purchase the new device for $34.99 at BoostMobile.com. The new Ride 3 will also be available at Boost Mobile retail locations end of June and on June 12 at Walmart retail locations across the United States. Customers who switch from their current provider to Boost Mobile's Expanded Data Network can receive the new Ride 3 at no cost.

Boost Mobile plans offer customers flexibility, choice and performance

Boost Mobile service plans include a mobile hotspot and 99 percent nationwide coverage with voice roaming, all on their new Expanded Data Network, where they will receive a stronger signal, faster speeds and more coverage.

For full details on the device and pricing, visit BoostMobile.com .

About Wiko

Wiko, the global mobile brand, was founded in 2011 in Marseille in the South of France. Today, it employs more than 5,000 people, operates in over 30 countries around the world. Propelled by its success in the European market, the company has a growing international presence in Asia, Africa, Middle East and in the US. More information on the company and its products can be viewed online at: www.wiko.us , Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

