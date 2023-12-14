Newfi launches nation's first new mortgage product since 1991 with EquityChoice™

New category of shared appreciation mortgage gives homeowners access to home equity without additional monthly mortgage payments

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfi Lending, an industry-leading lender specializing in innovative, non-agency mortgage solutions, today launched EquityChoice™: a new type of shared appreciation mortgage giving homeowners immediate access to cash to meet financial goals or fund lifestyle enhancements - without having to liquidate other portfolio investments, dip into savings, or experience the pressure of added monthly payments. The offering provides a unique financing tool for homeowners to better manage their wealth, while creating an entirely new asset class for investors.

Equity Choice

U.S. homeowners in 2023 amassed more than $28 trillion in housing wealth, but ongoing high interest rates have made them hesitant to tap into their home equity with traditional financing options. EquityChoice solves this problem by providing homeowners with immediate access to capital at a below-market fixed interest rate, while sharing in a portion of their home future appreciation.

"Newfi has created a groundbreaking new offering that meets homeowner needs for liquidity by combining the benefits of home equity sharing options such as no monthly payments with a traditional mortgage," said Steve Abreu, founder and CEO of Newfi. "Our goal is to simplify the mortgage process in ways that gives financial control back to homeowners."

By design, EquityChoice also benefits investors in being REMIC eligible and capital efficient, two necessary preconditions for broad market acceptance over the next five years. Newfi channel partners and service vendors will be able to earn revenue from an entirely new source despite one of the most challenging times the mortgage industry has experienced in decades.

Homeowner benefits of EquityChoice include:

Access to a portion of their home equity at a below-market fixed interest rate, while sharing in a portion of the home's future appreciation

Ability to keep original low-interest primary loans intact

Immediate access to capital without needing to reduce monthly cash flow

Standard mortgage loan terms and lender obligations that provide built-in safeguards

"Homeowners' needs have evolved over the past thirty years, but the mortgage industry has not offered new solutions since 1991," said Pat Doyle, President, Newfi Investment Group, and co-creator of EquityChoice. "We're excited to deliver an innovative new solution that gives homeowners a smarter and safer way for them to manage their overall wealth, while creating an alternative way for investors to gain exposure to the housing sector.

