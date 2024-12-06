Newfi Launches New EquityChoice™ Website with Advanced Calculator Tool to Enhance Customer Experience

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfi Lending, a leader in providing innovative lending solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, featuring a sleek new look, user-friendly navigation, and a robust calculator. This new addition aims to simplify the decision-making process for customers when researching their home equity options.

The redesigned website, accessible at EquityChoice.com, offers a modern, mobile-friendly interface that makes browsing a seamless experience. The website includes enhanced product information, detailed explanations to frequently asked questions, and easy access to our dedicated EquityChoice™ Team, ensuring that visitors can quickly find what they need.

Newfi's EquityChoice™ was introduced to the mortgage industry in Q4 of 2023. It is a second lien, shared appreciation mortgage that gives homeowners access to cash without monthly mortgage payments for 10 years. A highlight of the new site is the calculator which provides transparency around the mechanics of how EquityChoice™ works. This new feature allows users to input their specific data and receive tailored estimates, including capped amounts based on specific geographical regions, as well as effective rates for the life of the loan. This enhancement was designed to help customers get answers at their fingertips and make informed decisions with confidence.

"We're thrilled to offer our customers a more intuitive, streamlined online experience," said Pat Doyle, President of Newfi Investment Group and Founder of EquityChoice™. "Our new website is not just about improving aesthetics; it's about providing value to help homeowners make informed choices about how they utilize home equity. As expected, many of our borrowers have used EquityChoice™ to make improvements to their home and increase their cashflow. Surprisingly, a use case that's becoming more prevalent is for business purposes – as this product provides unique access to capital. We believe the launch of EquityChoice.com will make a significant difference in how our customers engage with our brand."

In addition to enhancing their underwriting guidelines to make it easier for borrowers to qualify for EquityChoice™, Newfi also expanded their EquityChoice™ product offering to 19 states earlier this year. The states include: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon and South Carolina.

To explore the new website and try out the calculator tool, visit EquityChoice.com.

*The calculator is provided for informational purposes only and consumers should not make any decisions solely on the information provided. Values are estimates and may not be applicable to an individual situation. Nexera Holding LLC dba Newfi is not responsible for any errors, omissions or misrepresentations. Using the calculator does not constitute a loan approval for any program.



About Newfi Lending – NMLS ID 1231327

Newfi is a multi-channel lender that is setting the standard for efficiency, transparency, and service in the mortgage marketplace. Founded by industry veterans, Newfi is committed to innovation in lending products for both consumers and mortgage brokers under the Newfi Lending brand. For more about Newfi product offerings visit newfi.com. For business or wholesale inquiries, visit www.newfiwholesale.com.

