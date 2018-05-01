Newfield Exploration Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

First Quarter Highlights

In the first quarter of 2018, both domestic net production and Anadarko Basin net production exceeded the high-end of the Company's guidance ranges. First quarter 2018 domestic net production was 173,600 BOEPD (41% oil and 61% liquids). The better than expected results during the quarter were primarily related to higher volumes from the Anadarko Basin, which averaged approximately 117,500 BOEPD during the first quarter.

. First quarter 2018 capital investments were $345 million and the Company reiterated its full year capital investment plan of approximately $1.3 billion .

and the Company reiterated its full year capital investment plan of approximately . During the first quarter, Newfield amended and extended its unsecured credit facility by $200 million to a total capacity of $2.0 billion . The term was extended to May 2023 . As of March 31, 2018 the Company had no borrowings on the facility.

to a total capacity of . The term was extended to . As of the Company had no borrowings on the facility. The Company continues to see strong returns from its development drilling campaign in STACK. To date, Newfield has drilled or participated in more than 85 infill wells. These developments have tested as many as 12 wells per drilling spacing unit and results to date on average exceed our three-year plan well performance estimates. Long-term production updates for these various infill developments can be found in the Company's @NFX publication.

As part of an ongoing drilling campaign to hold acreage by production, the Company turned to sales several new wells in the Western STACK region of Blaine and Custer Counties, Oklahoma . The Debbie and Sandrock wells attained early gross production rates of nearly 30 MMcfe/d. The Sawyer and Lois wells had 24-hour gross initial rates of 2,483 BOEPD (54% oil) and 1,842 BOEPD (40% oil), respectively. As expected, due to the geographic location of these HBP wells, the production was weighted toward natural gas -- but results demonstrate the potential of this region. With the recent completion of these wells, Newfield's acreage position in this area is substantially all held by production. Additional information regarding these Western STACK wells is available in @NFX.

First Quarter 2018 Financial and Production Summary

For the first quarter, the Company recorded net income of $86 million, or $0.43 per diluted share (all per share amounts are on a diluted basis). Earnings were impacted by an unrealized derivative loss of $79 million, or $0.39 per share. After adjusting for the effect of the unrealized derivative loss during the period, net income would have been $165 million, or $0.82 per share. See the "Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for additional disclosures.

Revenues for the first quarter were $580 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $260 million. Discretionary cash flow from operations was $321 million.

Newfield's consolidated net production in the first quarter of 2018 was approximately 176,500 BOEPD, comprised of 42% oil, 20% natural gas liquids and 38% natural gas. Domestic net production in the first quarter was approximately 173,600 BOEPD, comprised of 41% oil, 20% natural gas liquids and 39% natural gas.

2018E Production, Cost and Expense Guidance

Domestic Production

Oil (mbopd) 74

NGLs (mbopd) 38

Natural Gas (mmcfpd) 412

Total (mboepd) 175 - 185





Domestic Expenses ($/BOE) 1

LOE2 $ 3.43

Transportation3 4.95

Production & other taxes 4.7 %



General & administrative (G&A), net $ 3.44

Interest expense, net 1.42





Effective Tax rate 0 - 5 %



CAPEX ($MM) 1

Drilling & Completion $ 1,160

Other 140

Total CAPEX1 $ 1,300





China Production (mbopd)4 3 - 5





1Cost and expenses are expected to be within 5% of the estimates above 2Total LOE includes recurring, major expense and non E&P operating expenses 32018E transportation / processing fees include ~$38 million of Arkoma unused firm gas transportation and ~$21 million of Uinta oil and gas delivery shortfall fees 4Full year estimates include the first quarter lifting of 261,000 barrels and planned liftings of approximately 750,000 barrels in the second quarter. Additional liftings totaling approximately 500,000 barrels are planned for the second half of 2018.

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Our U.S. operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids-rich resource plays in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota and the Uinta Basin of Utah. In addition, we have a producing oil field offshore China.

**This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "may," "forecast," "outlook," "could," "budget," "objectives," "strategy," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "prospective," "target," "goal," "plan," "should," "will," "predict," "guidance," "potential" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Other than historical facts included in this release, all information and statements, including but not limited to information regarding planned capital expenditures, estimated reserves, estimated production targets, estimated future operating costs and other expenses and other financial measures, estimated future tax rates, drilling and development plans, the timing of production, planned capital expenditures, and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Although, as of the date of this release, Newfield believes that these expectations are reasonable, this information is based upon assumptions and anticipated results that are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, some of which are beyond Newfield's control and are difficult to predict. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may vary significantly from those anticipated due to many factors, including but not limited to commodity prices, drilling results, our liquidity and the availability of capital resources, operating risks, industry conditions, U.S. and China governmental regulations, financial counterparty risks, the prices of goods and services, the availability of drilling rigs and other oilfield services, our ability to monetize assets and repay or refinance our existing indebtedness, labor conditions, severe weather conditions, new regulations or changes in tax or environmental legislation, environmental liabilities not covered by indemnity or insurance, legislation or regulatory initiatives intended to address seismic activity, and other operating risks. Please see Newfield's 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other subsequent public filings, all filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), for a discussion of other factors that may cause actual results to vary. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this press release or in Newfield's SEC filings could also have material adverse effects on Newfield's actual results as compared to its anticipated results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of performance. Unless legally required, Newfield undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1Q18 Actual Results









































Domestic

China

Total Production/Liftings(1)

























Crude oil and condensate (MBbls)















6,451



261



6,712

Natural gas (Bcf)















36.1



—



36.1

NGLs (MBbls)















3,159



—



3,159

Total (MBOE)















15,622



261



15,883





























Average Realized Prices(2)

























Crude oil and condensate (per Bbl)















$ 58.09



$ 65.09



$ 58.36

Natural gas (per Mcf)















2.70



—



2.70

NGLs (per Bbl)















28.04



—



28.04

Crude oil equivalent (per BOE)















$ 35.90



$ 65.09



$ 36.38



























Domestic

China

Total

Domestic

China

Total Selected Expenses: (In millions)

(Per BOE) Lease operating $ 54



$ 4



$ 58



$ 3.43



$ 15.72



$ 3.64

Transportation and processing 78



—



78



5.02



—



4.93

Production and other taxes 24



—



24



1.53



0.57



1.51

General and administrative, net(3) 52



2



54



3.35



4.56



3.37

Other operating expenses (income), net







1











0.09

Interest expense







38











2.39

Capitalized Interest







(15)











(0.93)

Other non-operating (income) expense







(1)











(0.09)



_______ (1) Represents volumes lifted and sold regardless of when produced. (2) Average realized prices including the effects of derivative contracts for our domestic and consolidated crude oil and condensate would have been $52.12 per barrel and $52.63 per barrel, respectively. The average realized price for domestic natural gas would have been $2.88 per Mcf and the average realized price for domestic NGLs would have been $27.87 per barrel. We did not have any derivative contracts associated with our China production as of March 31, 2018. (3) Net general and administrative expenses include $13 million, or $0.81 per BOE, of capitalized direct internal costs.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited, in millions)

March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017 ASSETS













Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 196



$ 326

Derivative assets 12



15

Other current assets 438



405

Total current assets 646



746









Oil and gas properties, net (full cost method) 4,187



3,931

Restricted cash 45



40

Other assets 244



244

Total assets $ 5,122



$ 4,961









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:





Derivative liabilities $ 153



$ 98

Other current liabilities 691



720

Total current liabilities 844



818









Other liabilities 71



69

Derivative liabilities 46



26

Long-term debt 2,434



2,434

Asset retirement obligations 133



130

Deferred taxes 89



76

Total long-term liabilities 2,773



2,735









Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, treasury stock and additional paid-in capital 3,258



3,246

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1)



—

Retained earnings (deficit) (1,752)



(1,838)

Total stockholders' equity 1,505



1,408

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,122



$ 4,961



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017







Oil, gas and NGL revenues $ 580



$ 417









Operating expenses:





Lease operating 58



56

Transportation and processing 78



72

Production and other taxes 24



14

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 133



106

General and administrative 54



47

Other 1



1

Total operating expenses 348



296









Income (loss) from operations 232



121









Other income (expense):





Interest expense (38)



(38)

Capitalized interest 15



16

Commodity derivative income (expense) (111)



53

Other, net 1



2

Total other income (expense) (133)



33









Income (loss) before income taxes 99



154









Income tax provision (benefit) 13



7

Net income (loss) $ 86



$ 147









Earnings (loss) per share:





Basic $ 0.43



$ 0.74

Diluted $ 0.43



$ 0.73









Weighted-average number of shares outstanding for basic earnings (loss) per share 200



199









Weighted-average number of shares outstanding for diluted earnings (loss) per share 200



200



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in millions)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 86



$ 147

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 133



106

Deferred tax provision (benefit) 13



9

Stock-based compensation 9



12

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts 79



(33)

Other, net 1



2



321



243

Changes in operating assets and liabilities (61)



(73)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 260



170









Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions to and acquisitions of oil and gas properties and other (378)



(246)

Proceeds from sales of oil and gas properties 2



(5)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (376)



(251)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Debt issue costs (7)



—

Other, net (2)



(2)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (9)



(2)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (125)



(83)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 366



$ 580

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 241



$ 497



Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Income (Earnings Stated Without the Effect of Certain Items)

Earnings stated without the effect of certain items is a non-GAAP financial measure. Earnings without the effect of these items are presented because they affect the comparability of operating results from period to period. In addition, earnings without the effect of these items are more comparable to earnings estimates provided by securities analysts. This measure should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss) as defined by generally accepted accounting principles.

A reconciliation of earnings for the first quarter of 2018 stated without the effect of certain items to net income (loss) is shown below (in millions, except per share data):



1Q18

(In millions)

(Per diluted

share) Net Income (loss) $ 86



$ 0.43

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts 79



0.39

Earnings stated without the effect of the above items $ 165



$ 0.82









Weighted-average number of shares outstanding for per diluted share







200



Discretionary Cash Flow from Operations

Discretionary cash flow from operations represents net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities and is presented because of its acceptance as an indicator of an oil and gas exploration and production company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service or incur additional debt. This measure should not be considered an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities as defined by generally accepted accounting principles.

A reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to discretionary cash flow from operations is shown below:



1Q18

(In millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 260

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities 61

Discretionary cash flow from operations $ 321



