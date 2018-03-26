Newfield Provides First Quarter 2018 Conference Call Information

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE: NFX) will host its first quarter 2018 earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. (CDT), Wednesday, May 2, 2018. The Company plans to release its first quarter earnings after market close on May 1, 2018.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (323) 794-2551 and provide conference code 3053206 at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. In addition, a listen-only broadcast of the call will be provided over the internet at http://www.newfield.com, under Investor Relations.