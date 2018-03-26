Newfield Provides First Quarter 2018 Conference Call Information

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE: NFX) will host its first quarter 2018 earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. (CDT), Wednesday, May 2, 2018. The Company plans to release its first quarter earnings after market close on May 1, 2018.
To participate in the conference call, please dial (323) 794-2551 and provide conference code 3053206 at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. In addition, a listen-only broadcast of the call will be provided over the internet at http://www.newfield.com, under Investor Relations.
Newfield Exploration Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Our U.S. operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale liquids-rich resource plays. Our principal areas of operation are the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota and the Uinta Basin of Utah. We also have oil assets offshore China.
For additional information, please contact Newfield's Investor Relations department.
Phone: 281-210-5321
Email: IR@newfield.com
