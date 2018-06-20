To participate in the conference call, please dial (323) 794-2094 and provide conference code 1873319 at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. In addition, a listen-only broadcast of the call will be provided over the internet at http://www.newfield.com, under Investor Relations.

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Our U.S. operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale liquids-rich resource plays. Our principal areas of operation are the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota and the Uinta Basin of Utah. We also have producing oil assets offshore China.

For additional information, please contact Newfield's Investor Relations department.

Phone: 281-210-5321

Email: IR@newfield.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newfield-provides-second-quarter-2018-conference-call-information-300669494.html

SOURCE Newfield Exploration Company

Related Links

http://www.newfield.com

