Newfront Expands Esteemed Retirement Services Team with High Profile Hires

News provided by

Newfront

10 Aug, 2023, 14:30 ET

Zach Nelson and Miki Sakata join from Fidelity and Three Bell, respectively

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, the tech-driven insurance brokerage firm based in San Francisco, is announcing the expansion of its award-winning Retirement Services group with two high profile hires. Miki Sakata joins Newfront as Retirement Plan Consultant and Zach Nelson joins as Account Executive.

"Both Zach and Miki bring stellar reputations and years of experience to our accomplished, data-driven team," said Newfront Retirement Services Practice Leader Greg Kaplan, who was recently featured in PLANADVISER discussing how the company is using artificial intelligence to mine Form 5500s for client benchmarking.

Sakata is a 25-year industry veteran and was recently recognized as a Top Women Advisor by the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA). She joins from Three Bell and adds deep tax-exempt expertise to Newfront's offerings. Sakata holds the Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor (CPFA) and Tax-Exempt & Governmental Plan Consultant (TGPC) designations and has completed the ESG Investing for 401(k) Plan Advisors Certificate Program.

"Newfront Retirement Services is well-known within the industry for its comprehensive and innovative consulting approach," Sakata said. "I'm excited to bring our best-in-class solutions to my clients."

Nelson, a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), joins Newfront after almost two decades with Fidelity, where he was most recently a Managing Director. Zach is known across the industry for building strong relationships and delivering world-class results. At Newfront, he will further elevate our client experience with a focus on enhancing the service model and scaling the service practice to support our growing business.

"We are building a truly unique team at Newfront, one with unparalleled talent and with plan sponsors and participants at the forefront," Nelson said. 

Newfront Retirement Services was ranked No. 1 on the Best Places To Work in Money Management list by Pensions & Investments in 2022. To learn more, visit https://www.newfrontretirement.com

About Newfront

Newfront is a modern brokerage transforming the risk management, business insurance, total rewards, and retirement services space through the combination of elite expertise and cutting-edge technology. Specializing in more than 20 industries and headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices nationwide and is home to more than 800 employees serving organizations across the United State and globally. For more information, visit newfront.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Traci Johnson
Newfront
[email protected] 

Natasha Koleas
PAN Communications
949-397-7582
[email protected]

SOURCE Newfront

