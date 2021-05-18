Newfront Insurance expands into Aviation with the acquisition of Aviation Marine Insurance Services

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront Insurance, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, has announced its acquisition of Aviation Marine Insurance Services ("AMIS"), a specialist brokerage focused across general aviation from individual owners, managed fleets, charter companies, to aviation related business in 35 states. The acquisition continues the growth momentum Newfront has achieved in the past year and expands the platform to serve aviation clients.

Combining AMIS' expertise with Newfront's advanced technology will bring new levels of safety, transparency, and data to aviation risk management and insurance. Newfront has built a similar model--combining industry experts with a robust technology platform--across 13 industry verticals, from agriculture to construction.

AMIS is led by Scott Gault, a former Olympic athlete and current pilot, who joins Newfront along with his team of aviation insurance experts. "My father founded AMIS 35 years ago, committed to providing a differentiated client experience. Joining Newfront today is an important evolution for our clients and team towards this commitment."

"We are extremely excited to welcome Scott and AMIS to Newfront. AMIS enhances our client offering and presents a tremendous opportunity to bring a modern experience to aviation risk management and insurance" said Spike Lipkin, Newfront's Chief Executive Officer. "This acquisition is far beyond a transaction; it is an opportunity to cohere a team united by the vision of being the modern tech-enabled brokerage with a customer-focused culture."

About Newfront Insurance

Founded in 2017, Newfront is one of the fastest-growing insurance brokerages in the nation, driven by proprietary technology that makes the insurance process less cumbersome, more transparent, and more effective for customers and its brokers. Newfront was recently named to the 2020 CB Insights list of the most innovative financial services businesses in the United States

