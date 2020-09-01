Newfront Insurance Named to the 2020 CB Insights Fintech 250 List of Fastest-Growing Fintech Startups

"We founded Newfront because we believe that the industry urgently needs to modernize--technologically, culturally, and operationally--in order to level the playing field for customers and deliver true value," said CEO Spike Lipkin. "COVID-19 has only widened the gap between what our economy needs from the insurance industry and what the brokerages are willing or able to provide. We're deeply driven to create a more customer-centric approach and are excited to be making an impact."

"We're proud to, once again, recognize the 250 best private fintech companies globally. This year's Fintech 250 represents 25 countries and spans 19 categories--reimagining everything from retail banking and crypto, to insurance and asset management," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "The previous Fintech 250 class raised more than $22 billion in investor financing and saw more than 20 exits after being recognized, and we expect this year's class will have similar success as they continue to transform how people and businesses spend, save, borrow, and invest their money."

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront Insurance is a full-service brokerage that provides custom services to more than 4,000 businesses and individuals across the nation. In the largely antiquated insurance industry, Newfront stands out for its data-driven and customer-obsessed culture that prioritizes transparency and efficiency. It supports companies in every industry, from public corporations and real estate companies to mid-market manufacturing facilities and neighborhood bars. Newfront also works with individuals and families at every stage of their life journey to help protect them from risk so they can achieve their goals.

"The past several months have been difficult for everyone, and we have been grateful to work with customers across the country to help give them some piece of mind during this uncertain time," said Raphael Parker, Chief Growth Officer at Newfront. "We care deeply about finding the best coverage we can for each and every one of our customers, from our largest businesses to our individual clients, and making things as easy and stress-free as possible for them."

The 2020 Fintech 250

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights Intelligence Unit selected the Fintech 250 from a pool of 16,000 companies, including applicants and nominees, based on several factors. These factors include patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary scoring algorithms, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty.

The Fintech 250 Companies (in alphabetical order):

About Newfront Insurance

Founded in 2017, Newfront is one of the fastest growing insurance brokerages in the nation, driven largely by proprietary technology that makes the insurance process less cumbersome, more transparent, and more effective for customers and its brokers. The business is backed by technology innovators who include Peter Thiel, founder of Paypal and Palantir, Kevin Hartz, founder of Xoom and Eventbrite, and Michael Ovitz, former CEO of Disney and founder of the world's largest talent agency.

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

CB Insights Contact: Newfront Insurance Contact: Keith Swiader, PR Manager Jackie Faust, Strategic Growth [email protected] (510) 256-3222 or [email protected]

