Newfront Insurance Named to the 2020 CB Insights Fintech 250 List of Fastest-Growing Fintech Startups
Newfront honored for bringing innovation to the commercial insurance brokerage industry
Sep 01, 2020, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Newfront Insurance to the third annual Fintech 250, a prestigious list of emerging private companies working on groundbreaking financial technology. The recognition by CB Insights is the latest in a string of milestones for three-year old Newfront, which now numbers over 200 professionals from the insurance and technology sectors.
"We founded Newfront because we believe that the industry urgently needs to modernize--technologically, culturally, and operationally--in order to level the playing field for customers and deliver true value," said CEO Spike Lipkin. "COVID-19 has only widened the gap between what our economy needs from the insurance industry and what the brokerages are willing or able to provide. We're deeply driven to create a more customer-centric approach and are excited to be making an impact."
"We're proud to, once again, recognize the 250 best private fintech companies globally. This year's Fintech 250 represents 25 countries and spans 19 categories--reimagining everything from retail banking and crypto, to insurance and asset management," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "The previous Fintech 250 class raised more than $22 billion in investor financing and saw more than 20 exits after being recognized, and we expect this year's class will have similar success as they continue to transform how people and businesses spend, save, borrow, and invest their money."
Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront Insurance is a full-service brokerage that provides custom services to more than 4,000 businesses and individuals across the nation. In the largely antiquated insurance industry, Newfront stands out for its data-driven and customer-obsessed culture that prioritizes transparency and efficiency. It supports companies in every industry, from public corporations and real estate companies to mid-market manufacturing facilities and neighborhood bars. Newfront also works with individuals and families at every stage of their life journey to help protect them from risk so they can achieve their goals.
"The past several months have been difficult for everyone, and we have been grateful to work with customers across the country to help give them some piece of mind during this uncertain time," said Raphael Parker, Chief Growth Officer at Newfront. "We care deeply about finding the best coverage we can for each and every one of our customers, from our largest businesses to our individual clients, and making things as easy and stress-free as possible for them."
The 2020 Fintech 250
Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights Intelligence Unit selected the Fintech 250 from a pool of 16,000 companies, including applicants and nominees, based on several factors. These factors include patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary scoring algorithms, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty.
The Fintech 250 Companies (in alphabetical order):
10x Future Technologies
Addepar
Affirm
Airwallex
Alan
Alkami Technology
Alloy
AlphaSense
Amartha
Anyfin
At-Bay
Atom Bank
AvidXchange
Behavox
Bestow
Better.com
Betterment
BharatPe
Binance
BioCatch
Blend
Blockchain
BlockFi
BlueVine
Bolt Financial
Bought By Many
Bread
Brex
Bright Health
C2FO
Cambridge Mobile Telematics
Canoe Intelligence
Capitolis
Checkout.com
Chime
CLARA analytics
Clearbanc
ClearTax
Cloud9 Technologies
CloudMargin
Coalition
Coinbase
ComplyAdvantage
Concirrus
CRED
Credit Sesame
Creditas
Cross River Bank
CrossBorder Solutions
CurrencyCloud
Curve
CyberCube
Dave
Deserve
Digit
Digit Insurance
Divvy
Dreams Nordic
Drip Capital
dv01
EBANX
Eigen Technologies
Embroker
Empower
Ethos Technologies
eToro
Even
Expensify
FairMarkIT
Featurespace
Figure Technologies
Finix Payments
Flagstone
Flutterwave
Flyhomes
Flywire
Forge Global
Forter
Future Finance
Fyle
Glia
GoCardless
Gorila Invest
Grab
Greenlight Financial Technology
Groundspeed Analytics
Groww
Guideline
Gusto
HealthJoy
HighRadius
Hippo
HomeLight
Hometap
Human Interest
HyperScience
HYPR
iCapital Network
Immuta
INDwealth
Instanda
INSTANT Financial
Invoice2go
Juniper Square
Juspay
Kantox
Khatabook
Kissht
Klarna
Konfio
Ladder
League
LeaseAccelerator
Ledger
Lemon Way
LendInvest
Lendio
Linklogis
LTSE
Mambu
MANTL
Marqeta
Mollie
MoMo
Money Dashboard
MoneyTap
MoneyView
Monzo
MX Technologies
N26
NerdWallet
Newfront Insurance
Next Insurance
NIUM
NiYO Solutions
NorthOne
Nova Credit
Nubank
Numerated
Ocrolus
Ondot Systems
Onfido
Opay
Open Invest
OpenFin
OpenGamma
Oscar Health
Ovo
Own Up
Paidy
PalmPay
Papaya Global
PayFit
Payoneer
Paystack
Paytm Payments Bank
Payveris
PeerStreet
Perfios
Petal
Pie Insurance
Pilot
Pine Labs
PingPong
Point Digital Finance
PolicyBazaar
PolicyGenius
Q4
Qonto
Qualia
QuintoAndar
Railsbank
Raisin
Rapyd
Razorpay
Recurly
Reonomy
Revolut
Riskalyze
RiskGenius
Riskified
Robinhood
Root Insurance
Rupeek
Salary Finance
Satispay
Scalable Capital
Scratch
Self
SFOX
Shift Technology
Silverfin
SimpleNexus
SirionLabs
Skyline AI
Snapdocs
Socotra
Socure
Spendesk
Splash Financial
Spruce Holdings
Starling Bank
StashAway
States Title
Stripe
Superscript
Sure
Swile
Symbiont
Symphony
Tally Technologies
Taxfix
TaxJar
Tessian
The Zebra
Thought Machine
Tide
Tink
Tipalti
Toast
Total Expert
TouchBistro
Tractable
Trade Republic
TransferWise
TrueLayer
Truework
Trulioo
Trumid
Trussle
Trust & Will
Uala
Unqork
Upgrade
Varo Money
Very Good Security
Viva Wallet
Volt Bank
Vouch Insurance
Wealthfront
wefox Group
WorldRemit
Xerpa
XForcePlus
Yapily
YieldStreet
Yoco
Zanbato
Zego
ZestMoney
About Newfront Insurance
Founded in 2017, Newfront is one of the fastest growing insurance brokerages in the nation, driven largely by proprietary technology that makes the insurance process less cumbersome, more transparent, and more effective for customers and its brokers. The business is backed by technology innovators who include Peter Thiel, founder of Paypal and Palantir, Kevin Hartz, founder of Xoom and Eventbrite, and Michael Ovitz, former CEO of Disney and founder of the world's largest talent agency.
About CB Insights
At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.
|
CB Insights Contact:
|
Newfront Insurance Contact:
|
Keith Swiader, PR Manager
|
Jackie Faust, Strategic Growth
|
(510) 256-3222 or [email protected]
SOURCE Newfront Insurance