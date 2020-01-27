Newfront Insurance Names Garth Hamilton as Chief Sales Officer

"Newfront is creating an industry-leading program for maximizing broker performance," said Garth. "People want to work here because they know they can win."

Garth is a former insurance producer and agency principal with expertise in wholesale real estate and retail placements. His experience as a broker will play an essential role in his new position, inspiring a team of brokers to be top performers.

"We were struck by Garth's track record, leadership, and vision. Having been a producer himself, he knows how to build a book of business and what it means to take care of clients," said Spike Lipkin, CEO and Co-Founder at Newfront. "Garth will play an essential role in solidifying Newfront as the best place for producers to grow and provide outstanding service to clients through our innovative service model."

About Newfront Insurance

Newfront is a modern insurance brokerage with broad commercial and private client expertise, serving thousands of clients across the United States. Founded by industry veterans, Newfront is delivering a groundbreaking experience to its clients through both its technology platform and service team. All Newfront brokers, account managers, engineers, creatives and operators are working together to modernize an industry that is fundamental to commerce.

