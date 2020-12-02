Newfront Insurance Names Mic De Fazio as Field Sales Leader

"Newfront is redefining notions of success by creating new ways to think, work, and collaborate. This approach builds a cultural foundation anchored on relationships and shared vision to position us for continued growth and expansion," said Mic. "People come here to have the opportunity to build something truly remarkable with the confidence that Newfront's Industry-leading program positions them to not only win but to thrive."

Mic is a former Sales Operations Manager and agency principal with expertise across both the captive and independent distribution channels. His prior experience as a broker, coupled with his unique industry perspective, is essential for his new role, inspiring a team of brokers to reach new sales achievement levels and success.

"We were struck by Mic's track record of successful growth, in particular in a remote environment, as well as his magnetic leadership style. Having worked for insurance carriers as well as owning an agency himself, he knows how to build a book of business and what it means to take care of clients. Mic will play an essential role in taking the Newfront sales team to the next level of growth and success" said Garth Hamilton.

About Newfront Insurance

Newfront is a modern insurance brokerage with broad commercial and private client expertise, serving thousands of clients across the United States. Founded by industry veterans, Newfront delivers a groundbreaking experience to its clients through both its technology platform and service team. All Newfront brokers, account managers, engineers, creatives, and operators are working together to modernize an industry fundamental to commerce.

