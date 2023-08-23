Newfront Introduces Centralized Platform for Total Rewards Clients

Newfront Navigator is a secure hub helping HR leaders streamline compliance, keep track of plan data, and research employee benefits point-solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront , the tech-driven insurance brokerage firm based in San Francisco, has introduced a powerful Total Rewards dashboard. Newfront Navigator is designed to streamline workflows, saving time and resources as people teams securely manage complex employee benefit programs.

"Having all of my insurance coverage information in one place is incredibly convenient and time-saving." Tweet this Newfront Navigator helps HR leaders streamline compliance, keep track of plan data, and research employee benefits point-solutions.

"We know that human resources teams are overwhelmed by the sheer number of systems they have to engage with and the amount of vendors available," said Darren Brown, President of Total Rewards at Newfront. "Newfront Navigator addresses these concerns, the most pressing pain points in benefits management."

The dashboard offers a centralized hub for all plan documents, compliance news, and point-solution vendor information—all in a safe and secure environment. Human resources leaders can quickly access their company's Total Rewards program information, easily navigate to the latest updates on employee benefits compliance, find recommended partners for point-solutions, and communicate with their brokers.

"The Newfront Navigator platform has improved my insurance management experience," said Courtney Paulsen, HR Director at ALCAL. "Having all of my insurance coverage information in one place is incredibly convenient and time-saving; everything is accessible in a single dashboard, so now I don't have to remember where to look for various information because it's all in one place."

Payal Agrawal, Senior Product Manager at Newfront who led the product launch, said the tool will help both clients and insurance professionals. "For clients, Newfront Navigator will help improve their efficiency," she said. "People teams will have the important data at their fingertips without having to search for it in several different systems or send encrypted emails to multiple people to get answers."

Newfront's SOC 2, Type 2 certification provides a continuously-monitored, secure experience, allowing clients to share and store documents with confidence.

To discover more about Newfront Navigator and to get in touch with Newfront, click here .

About Newfront

Newfront is a modern brokerage transforming the risk management, business insurance, total rewards, and retirement services space through the combination of elite expertise and cutting-edge technology. Specializing in more than 20 industries and headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices nationwide and is home to more than 800 employees serving organizations across the United State and globally. For more information, visit newfront.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Traci Johnson

Newfront

[email protected]

Natasha Koleas

PAN Communications

949-397-7582

[email protected]

SOURCE Newfront