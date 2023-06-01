Newfront Named 2023 Winner of San Francisco Business Times Corporate Pride Award

Newfront

01 Jun, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, the tech-driven insurance brokerage firm, has been named the 2023 winner of the San Francisco Business Times' Corporate Pride award. This honor recognizes one Bay Area-based company that consistently goes above and beyond in advancing LGBTQ+ equality in the workplace and community.

"This fabulous news is a well-deserved acknowledgement of the inclusive environment at Newfront and the hard work of emerge, our LGBTQ+-focused employee resource group," said Newfront Executive Vice President and Southwest Market Leader Linde Hotchkiss, who serves as executive sponsor for the group.

From its inception in 2021, emerge has aimed to provide a safe workplace for LGBTQ+ colleagues, family members, and allies by promoting positive work alliance and diversity in talent acquisition and vendor selection. In 2022, the group's Pride Month programming for Newfront team members included sessions from the Equality Institute and Mercury Stardust, the Trans Handy Ma'am. Newfront's programming for Pride Month 2023 features a fireside chat with transgender drag entertainer Paris Sukomi Max, allyship and family training courses, and a glam session hosted by Elijah Alexx.

Newfront will be honored at a reception next week, along with 13 Bay Area leaders recognized for making a difference in the business world. See the full list of honorees at https://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco/event/169231/2023/the-business-of-pride

To learn more about Newfront, visit: https://www.newfront.com/.

About Newfront
Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you. Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout the country and is home to more than 800 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally.

