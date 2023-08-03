Newfront Supercharges Construction Focus by Welcoming Industry Veteran Kyle Duke

Duke joins a national team of tenured experts, including Matt Summers, Adam Gabler, and Bryan Martin.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, the tech-driven insurance brokerage firm based in San Francisco, is announcing the expansion of its dedicated construction team by officially welcoming Kyle Duke as Construction Loss Control Practice Leader. Duke joins veterans Adam Gabler, recently promoted to Regional Construction Leader, Southwest, and Bryan Martin, recently promoted to Head of Surety, among other seasoned professionals.

"When combined with our existing talent like Adam, Bryan, and others, along with Newfront's advanced technology, Kyle's unmatched knowledge in every aspect of the construction business has had an immediate impact on our results," said Matt Summers, Newfront's Construction Practice Leader. Summers joined Newfront in February 2023 as the company expanded its construction focus nationally, and he added that the team plans to continue its growth in the coming months.

Duke joined Newfront this spring and brings more than 25 years of experience in the industry, including leading loss-control teams focused on construction at Marsh and Willis. During a diverse career, Duke has spent time on each part of the construction life cycle, leveraging his background in legal, risk management, loss control, safety, and sales. He also has been associated with state and federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration legal proceedings and regulatory development.  

"Newfront's unique value proposition of combining industry experts with top-tier technology was a no brainer for me," said Duke, who holds a legal degree from West Virginia University. "By using structured data, we can help our clients protect their businesses in even better ways."

Duke has already enhanced the team's processes by developing a proprietary, automated risk analysis tool that translates potential loss into metrics specific to a client's industry, enabling the clients to use their own lens to visualize risk and measure their performance quarterly.

With nearly two decades of experience, Gabler, now Regional Construction Leader - Southwest, specializes in complex casualty placements for clients. Gabler was named a Top Retail Broker by Insurance Business America and a Construction Power Broker finalist by Risk & Insurance, both in 2023. Gabler has completed the Certified Insurance Construction Program, Construction Risk Insurance Specialist (CRIS) designation, and the Management Liability Insurance Specialist (MLIS) designation. 

Martin, Head of Surety, has been in the insurance industry for 30 years. Prior to leading the construction surety efforts at Newfront, he worked as both an underwriter and surety broker focusing on construction and real estate. Martin holds designations as a CRIS and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, and he has received his MBA.

To learn more about the Newfront construction team, visit
https://www.newfront.com/industries/construction.

About Newfront
Newfront is a modern brokerage transforming the risk management, business insurance, total rewards, and retirement services space through the combination of elite expertise and cutting-edge technology. Specializing in more than 20 industries and headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices nationwide and is home to more than 800 employees serving organizations across the United State and globally. For more information, visit newfront.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

