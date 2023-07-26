Newgarden Sweeps INDYCAR SERIES Doubleheader in Team Penske's Hitachi Chevrolet

News provided by

Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.

26 Jul, 2023, 11:20 ET

  • Reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden becomes first driver to sweep the weekend at Iowa Speedway

  • Hitachi Astemo provides fuel-system components for NTT INDYCAR SERIES engines

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Josef Newgarden drove his No. 2 Team Penske Hitachi Chevrolet to a recording-setting two-victory weekend at Iowa Speedway.

Newgarden has taken the checkered flag at all four NTT INDYCAR SERIES oval-track races this year, including the Indianapolis 500. With Sunday's (July 23) win in Iowa, he becomes the first driver to win an INDYCAR doubleheader since Graham Rahal's back-to-back 2017 wins in Detroit.

A five-time winner last year, Newgarden now has 29 INDYCAR career wins, is looking for his third series title in 2023 and is currently the leading American driver in the series.

Coupled with an oval race win last August, he also joins legendary Indy 500 winners A.J. Foyt and Al Unser as the only drivers to notch five consecutive oval wins in series history.  

"It's great to have a doubleheader," Newgarden said from the winner's circle in Iowa. "Hitachi has been with most of my victories....so to be with them and have them on the car is fantastic. I'm proud to be part of Team Penske and proud to have partners like Hitachi and Team Chevy."

Hitachi Astemo provides fuel-system components for all of the 2.2-liter, twin-turbocharged Chevrolet racing engines in the INDYCAR SERIES. Hitachi's partnership with Team Penske enters its 12th year in 2023.

"We are seeing another exciting and successful INDYCAR season with Josef Newgarden's Indy 500 victory and oval-track winning streak," said Rob Sharpe, senior vice president, sales & marketing, Hitachi Astemo Americas. "We value our partnership with Team Penske and the opportunity to work with Chevrolet in the development of its highly successful INDYCAR engine program."

He noted that in addition to being a contributor to a variety of successful motorsports programs, Hitachi Astemo technology continues to improve the performance and safety of cars, trucks and motorcycles on streets and highways around the world.

2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES -- Hitachi Primary Sponsored Races*

Date

City

Race Course

March 05

St. Petersburg, FL

Streets of St. Petersburg

April 16

Long Beach, CA

Streets of Long Beach

June 04

Detroit, MI

Streets of Detroit

July 22

Newton, IA

Iowa Speedway Race 1

July 23

Newton, IA

Iowa Speedway Race 2

August 12

Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course)

September 03

Portland, OR

Portland International Raceway

September 10

Monterey, CA

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

* Races where Hitachi and Astemo logos will be prominently displayed on the car of Josef Newgarden, Hitachi's contract driver.                

More information is available on Hitachi Astemo's motorsports website:  https://www.hitachiastemo.com/en/motorsports/sponsorship/indy.html

About Hitachi Astemo, Ltd. 
Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Hitachi Astemo is a joint venture between Hitachi, Ltd. and Honda Motor Co. Hitachi Astemo is a technology company that develops, manufactures, sells, and services automotive and transportation components as well as industrial machinery and systems. For more information, visit the company's website at https://www.hitachiastemo.com/en/

About Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.
Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc. manufactures and markets engine management, electric powertrain and integrated vehicle controls for major automotive manufacturers worldwide, adhering to ISO/TS:16949:2009 industry standards. Additional information about Hitachi Astemo Americas is available at https://am.hitachiastemo.com/.

About Team Penske 
Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 600 major race wins, over 670 pole positions and 43 championships across open-wheel, stock-car and sports-car racing competition. Over its more than 55-year history, the team also has earned 18 Indianapolis 500 victories, three Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with a win in Australia's legendary Bathurst 1000 race. In 2023, Team Penske competes in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the NASCAR Cup Series. Under a new Team Penske global partnership, Porsche Penske Motorsport will compete in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the World Endurance Championship beginning next season. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.

SOURCE Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.

Also from this source

TIM CLARK NAMED CEO AND PRESIDENT OF HITACHI ASTEMO AMERICAS

Hitachi Astemo Partners with Team Penske on 2023 INDYCAR Program

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.