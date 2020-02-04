Newgen Enhances its Communication Offering for Superior Customer Experience

MCLEAN, Virginia, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software Inc., a global provider of low code automation platform managing content, processes, and communication, today launched OmniOMS 8.6 – an enhanced version of its customer communication management (CCM) suite. The new version enables users to easily create, design, and manage HTML email communications.

"In the era of digital, enterprises need to reinvent customer experience by delivering the right message in the right context, and at the right time. This version of our CCM suite will enable organizations to enable their customers' journeys by delivering personalized, targeted and consistent communications across all the touchpoints," said Diwakar Nigam, CEO, Newgen Software.

Newgen OmniOMS is a one-stop solution for managing enterprise communication with internal as well as external customers in a seamless and cost-effective manner. It allows businesses to design and deliver personalized, content-rich, interactive and on-demand communications across various channels such as emails, SMS, print, and web. Leveraging the suite, organizations can reduce operational costs and offer a delightful customer experience.

Key features of the new version include:

Web designer for emailers: Facilitates easy HTML designing with an option to apply tables, images, buttons, text, hyperlinks, decision table, rules, borders, etc. within the email body

Multi-device preview for HTML reports: Allows users to preview HTML reports and visualize its rendering on multiple devices such as phone, tablet, and desktop during design time

Auto-scaling of generation services on cloud deployments: Offers extensive scalability to meet business requirements based on load and CPU utilization

Table feature enhancements: Offers options for data masking, date-time format, user queries definition and comes with a better user interface with user-friendly navigation

Whitelisting support: Supports whitelisting framework for better security

OmniOMS 8.6 is supported on Windows 2012/2016 (64 bit) Enterprise Server and RedHat Enterprise Linux 6.x, 7.x platforms. It also offers cloud support for AWS and Azure environments.

About Newgen Software Inc. :

Newgen Software Inc. is a global provider of Business Process Management, Enterprise Content Management, and Customer Communication Management platforms with large, mission-critical solutions deployed at the world's leading Banks, Governments, BPO's & IT Companies, Insurance firms and Healthcare Organizations.

