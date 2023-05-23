Newgen Recognized in Gartner's Market Guide for U.S. Healthcare Payers' Provider Network Management Applications 2023 Report

News provided by

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd

23 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

MCLEAN, Va., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital transformation platform, is pleased to announce that its Newgen's Provider Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution has been featured in Gartner's "Market Guide for U.S. Healthcare Payers' Provider Network Management Applications 2023 Report." This guide assists health plan CIOs and business executives in selecting the best provider network management solutions and transforming their provider operations.

Newgen's Provider Lifecycle Management Solution, built on NewgenONE—a low code and cloud-based digital transformation platform—contributes to the development of a high-quality network of providers, responsible for the healthcare of members, governed by Federal and State regulations. The solution brings together different functions, including contract management, provider onboarding & maintenance, pricing, and self-service. Furthermore, it eliminates information silos, simplifies data management practices, and strengthens provider relationships.

"We are delighted with this recognition, and it certainly reinforces our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions to our customers on a continuous basis. At Newgen, we are committed to transforming the healthcare industry by understanding the unique needs and expectations of payers, providers, and members. Our Provider Lifecycle Management Solution streamlines the entire payer-provider onboarding & maintenance lifecycle and helps create a connected ecosystem," said Anand Raman, EVP and COO (Americas), Newgen Software Inc.

To learn more about how Newgen enables faster, accessible, and high-quality service to providers, please click here.

Disclaimer: GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Newgen Software Inc.

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, communication management, and AI/ML. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries, Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1836509/Newgen_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Newgen Software Technologies Ltd

Also from this source

Simplify Content Management with Newgen's Solutions Available on Guidewire Marketplace

Newgen's Products Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.