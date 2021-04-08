Newgen Secures Patent from USPTO for 'Image Processing System and Method'

MCLEAN, Va., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital automation platform, is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a patent (No. 10,909,406) for an invention titled "Image Processing System and Method". The patent is for a term of 20 years, commencing from the 7th day of March 2018.

The invention is an image processing system that can binarize images—convert colored and gray images to black and white. Binarization is extensively used to reduce large-size images and facilitate document analysis. This advanced level binarization process will help enterprises in data processing.

The patent further differentiates Newgen's content services products—OmniScan as well as OmniXtract (AI-based intelligent extraction)—to deliver more accurate results in OCR, OMR, Barcode, MRZ, and MICR extraction. The invention enables these products to efficiently process images with non-uniform lighting while enabling similar clarity as for uniformly lit scanned images.

"We are delighted to be granted this patent. It underlines our focus on innovation and our commitment to deliver best-in-class technologies related to content services and low code process automation to our clients. The technology will facilitate enterprises to effectively capture and process data and help them stay ahead of the curve," said Anand Raman, EVP and COO, Newgen Software Inc.

Annually, Newgen invests ~10% of its revenue on research and development, which is increasing substantially in 2021, and has a skilled team of about 500 people with deep domain expertise. The patents acquired by Newgen further strengthen its leadership in building cutting-edge, industry-specific applications, instrumental in driving digital transformation across organizations worldwide.

Newgen has filed 44 patents till date, out of which 18 have been granted in India and the US.

