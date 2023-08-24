Newgen Software Inc. Announces the Opening of a New Office in New York

News provided by

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.

24 Aug, 2023, 05:07 ET

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of low-code digital transformation platforms, announced that it has recently established a new office in New York (US) to expand its footprint in the US market. This new office is an addition to the company's already existing offices in Virginia & Florida.

"The new office in New York marks the beginning of our journey to transform businesses end-to-end with our platforms. With this strategic move, we aim to expand our foothold in the US market and empower organizations with our transformative products and solutions," said Virender Jeet, CEO of Newgen Software Inc.

"Our presence in the financial hub of the US market would help us leverage the overall positioning and brand value of Newgen into the US," said Anand Raman, EVP and COO of Newgen Software Inc.

Newgen is now present across 74 countries and has built applications for 17 different verticals on its platform. Newgen is present through its subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, UAE, and KSA. With a revenue of $ 121 million in FY'23, the company has been a preferred partner for some of the world's leading banks, insurance companies, healthcare payers, and government organizations.

Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low-code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. NewgenONE powers end-to-end automation at an enterprise scale as it comes armed with a native low code approach across the board –processes, content, communication, or even AI. It embeds content in applications, enabling real-time access to all information across the enterprise, no matter how distributed. With NewgenONE, you can close real-time transactions by intelligently processing incoming documents and information, further boosted by AI-driven automated routing and business rules.

About Newgen Software Inc.

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automationcontent servicescommunication management, and AI/ML capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries, Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

For more details, visit https://newgensoft.com and connect with us on LinkedIn

Media Contact: 
Runki Goswami
[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106118/Newgen_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.