Newgen Software Welcomes Finastra as a Strategic Partner to Expand Market Reach

The partnership will help the financial institutions streamline their lending processes

NOIDA, India, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of low-code platform, announced that it has partnered with Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications, to offer best-in-class banking solutions for existing customers and jointly expand the market base.

By joining forces, both companies will be able to deliver enhanced customer experiences and attain greater ROI. Finastra's comprehensive solutions will leverage Newgen's AI-powered automation suite to transform loan origination processes for consumer, commercial, and mortgage lending.

Rajvinder Kohli, Senior VP and Head of Global GSI at Newgen Software, said, "The partnership underscores our unwavering dedication to empowering the banking sector. We anticipate harnessing Finastra's capabilities to propel banks forward in their digital transformation journey."

Achim Thienel, Head of Universal Banking Partner Ecosystem, Finastra, said, "I'm thrilled about our new partnership with Newgen. The close collaboration between Finastra and Newgen promises to be a resounding success. Together, we'll optimize processes and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

Ritesh Verma, Head of Business Solutions Group, Newgen Software, stated, "Newgen's Lending Solution, built on a low-code platform, transforms the loan origination journey. With robust integration into core banking and document preparation systems, this collaboration will empower Finastra's customers with advanced API-based integration, accelerating their financial processes for enhanced efficiency."

The partners will be able to offer end-to-end transformation, from onboarding to loan lifecycle management and collections.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing award-winning software solutions and services across Lending, Payments, Treasury & Capital Markets and Universal Banking (Retail, Digital, and Commercial Banking) for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and Banking as a Service.

For more details, visit www.finastra.com

About Newgen Software

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, communication management, and AI/ML. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low-code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com

