NewgenONE OmniDocs Platform Now Available on Temenos Exchange

News provided by

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd

31 May, 2023, 07:05 ET

Enables Temenos customers to access robust content management capabilities of Newgen OmniDocs

NEW DELHI, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a leading provider of low code digital transformation platform, NewgenONE, announced NewgenONE OmniDocs Platform is available on Temenos Exchange partner ecosystem of integrated fintech solutions.

NewgenONE OmniDocs platform enables enterprises to manage the content lifecycle, from capture to disposition, while ensuring security and compliance. The platform seamlessly integrates with Temenos Transact and Temenos Infinity, enabling users to manage content across its core banking system and allowing them to go digital. It is backed with capabilities like enhanced document versioning, access control, intelligent content services, and advanced metadata management that support core banking.

Temenos Exchange brings innovation to the market faster, and at scale. The ecosystem offers pre-integrated and approved fintech solutions that can be easily deployed on top of Temenos open platform for composable banking, enabling banks to accelerate the creation of new financial services, while reducing the costs of development.

Martin Bailey, Director of Innovation and Ecosystems, Temenos, said: "Temenos Exchange acts as an accelerator for fintechs and software developers, helping them develop, validate, and monetize new banking solutions. Joining Temenos Exchange, Newgen Software can write once and sell its solution across a vast banking audience of 3,000 clients in 150 countries. Collectively, this community serves the banking needs of 1.2 billion people worldwide."

Rajvinder Singh Kohli, SVP, Newgen Software, said: "Globally, banks have relied on NewgenONE OmniDocs to streamline their content lifecycle, facilitate collaboration, and ensure compliance. Newgen's participation in Temenos Exchange further extends our commitment to the banking community and enables Temenos customers to easily reap the benefits of NewgenONE OmniDocs. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Temenos platform to help banks in their digital journey.

NewgenONE OmniDocs is an industry-recognized content services platform that allows enterprises to create, collaborate, share, transform, and leverage content in business processes and gain insights. It helps enterprises deliver a superior customer experience using the power of digital content."

About Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, communication management, and AI/ML capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries, Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

For more details, please visit www.newgensoft.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1836509/Newgen_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Newgen Software Technologies Ltd

Also from this source

Newgen Recognized in Gartner's Market Guide for U.S. Healthcare Payers' Provider Network Management Applications 2023 Report

Simplify Content Management with Newgen's Solutions Available on Guidewire Marketplace

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.