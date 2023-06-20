NewHaptics Raises Growth Capital From The Accelerate Blue Fund

News provided by

NewHaptics

20 Jun, 2023, 12:14 ET

New infusion of capital enables NewHaptics to accelerate the development of an affordable refreshable braille and tactile graphics display for blind people

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewHaptics, an innovative tactile display technology company, announced it has raised growth capital from the Accelerate Blue Fund. This represents the Company's first round of venture funding, and is a meaningful milestone towards commercializing an affordable refreshable braille and tactile graphics display.

Continue Reading

"We are excited to partner with Accelerate Blue in order to further our development efforts," said NewHaptics co-founder Alex Russomanno. "This investment complements the funding we have raised from government grants, and enables us to continue improving the capabilities and performance of our product and prepare for its commercial launch."

"ABF was created to support companies like NewHaptics," said Don Manfredi, Associate Director of Ventures at U-M Innovation Partnerships. "We provide patient, early stage growth capital to U-M licensed companies with the potential to positively impact society. NewHaptics' braille display will significantly change so many lives for the better and we are happy to support their mission with our investment."

NewHaptics technology is aimed at enabling increased access to braille in digital form and allowing blind people to interact with spatial content through digital formats. It supports the Company's mission to improve information access for people who are blind and enable them to reach information parity with their sighted counterparts, particularly in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

About NewHaptics
NewHaptics was founded with the goal of improving the lives of people who are blind by enabling true digital interaction using the sense of touch. The company has its roots in the affectionately named "Holy Braille Project" that focused on developing novel technology to enable the creation of a large-area tactile display for the blind. Since spinning off from the University of Michigan in 2018, NewHaptics has raised funding from federal and state grants to support commercialization activities.

About Accelerate Blue Fund
The Accelerate Blue Fund (ABF) is an early stage venture fund that exclusively invests in University of Michigan (U-M) licensed startups. The goal of Accelerate Blue is to bridge the funding gap between initial launch and angel/VC funding for startups based on University of Michigan intellectual property (IP).

Please visit the Company's website at newhaptics.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn for more information.

SOURCE NewHaptics

Also from this source

NewHaptics Awarded NSF SBIR Phase II Grant to Develop Microfluidic Technology for a Multiline Braille and Graphical Tactile Display

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.