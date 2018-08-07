Newisys Wins Best of Show Innovation Award for Second Consecutive Year at 2018 Flash Memory Summit

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Newisys, a product division of Sanmina Corporation (Nasdaq : SANM ), today announced that it has won the Best of Show Innovation Award at the 2018 Flash Memory Summit for the Most Innovative Flash Memory Enterprise Business Application. Newisys earned this top honor, in conjunction with Intel, for a live demonstration of a real-time analytics engine that leveraged NVMe technology to achieve industry-leading performance and cost savings, compared to traditional methods. The award builds on its leadership in NVMe technology that previously won Newisys the Best of Show Innovation Award in 2017 for its NVMe-over-Fabric solution, the NDS22482F.

Newisys' demonstration highlighted how a real-time analytics engine can help enterprises dramatically reduce capital expenditures, while accessing higher capacity, in-memory datasets to deliver better and faster analytics insights. It also revealed that processing costs could be reduced by up to 50 percent compared with traditional RAM-centric solutions, while delivering 85 percent of the equivalent performance.

Multiple systems were used in the demonstration to highlight multi-vendor interoperability with Newisys NVMe platforms to achieve greater efficiency, performance and cost savings, including:

Newisys NDS1162 Storage Server

Newisys NDS2244 NVMe High Performance JBOF

MPstor OSA-Fx60 All-Flash Array

Intel® Optane™ Solid State Drives with Intel® Memory Drive Technology (IMDT)

"Our panel of judges were impressed by a game-changing NVMe storage solution that can address business-critical big data real-time analytics applications," said Jay Kramer, chairman of the Awards Program and president of Network Storage Advisors Inc. "We are proud to select Newisys and Intel for the Best of Show Innovation Award for bringing to market an NVMe over Fabrics solution that achieves new levels of performance running in-memory databases, providing IT organizations with the benefit of a virtualized infrastructure for a CapEx and OpEx advantage."

"Newisys is incredibly honored to have won the Best of Show Innovation Award for two consecutive years for our NVME storage and serving solutions," said Dan Liddle, VP of Marketing at Newisys. "This award brings recognition to just one of the many use cases that can benefit from our broad portfolio of NVMe solutions."

"Achieving this level of industry recognition in such a competitive space further validates our strategic approach," added Rick Kumar, SVP of Newisys. "It also speaks directly to the strength of the team we have assembled at Newisys."

The award-winning product demonstration was designed to specifically address limitations often encountered when large, fast data streams must be processed very rapidly. Typically, the total RAM available for a distributed in-memory database limits an engine's ability to scale, requiring the addition of server nodes to expand the aggregate amount of memory available. This can unnecessarily increase the load for compute resources and negatively impact return on investment.

Newisys showed how enterprises can overcome the memory-capacity barrier by allowing non-volatile memory to complement RAM, expanding the addressable memory available for server nodes running in-memory databases. Large amounts of fast memory in the form of an NVMe expansion JBOF were provided, leveraging NVMe drives within the Newisys storage platform.

In addition to leading the market with ultra high capacity and high-end flash systems, Newisys has a long history of providing storage and storage serving platforms to hyperscale and enterprise data centers worldwide. The company offers a wide range of high capacity, high density storage and storage serving systems for cold and primary storage applications using both spinning disk and flash storage media.

For more information, please contact Newisys at info@newisys.com.

About Newisys



Newisys, a product division of Sanmina Corporation, provides advanced data center products including solid-state memory and disk-based storage server appliances, JBOD storage systems and other products for a variety of data center and storage applications. Newisys solutions are tailored for integration into OEM, System Integrator and Data Center products, reducing development and operating costs while improving time-to-market. More information is available at www.newisys.com.

About Sanmina



Sanmina Corporation is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, storage, industrial, defense, medical, automotive and energy industries. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Safe Harbor Statement



The foregoing, including the discussion regarding the Company's future prospects, contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties associated with economic conditions in the electronics industry, particularly in the principal industry sectors served by the Company, changes in customer requirements and in the volume of sales principal customers, the ability of Sanmina to effectively assimilate acquired businesses and achieve the anticipated benefits of its acquisitions, and competition and technological change. The Company's actual results of operations may differ significantly from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements as a result of these and other factors, including factors set forth in our Company's Annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542505/Newisys_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Newisys

Related Links

http://www.newisys.com

