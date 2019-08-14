Newk's Cares Enters Sixth Year Of Fighting Ovarian Cancer

JACKSON, Miss., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newk's Cares, the ovarian cancer awareness movement founded by fast-casual restaurant Newk's Eatery, begins its sixth year raising critical awareness for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in September, honoring co-founder Lori Newcomb.

Cancer Fighting Thai Chicken Soup

Newk's Cares was established in 2014 by Newk's Eatery CEO Chris Newcomb and his wife Lori Newcomb, after Lori was diagnosed with stage IIIC ovarian cancer in 2013. Lori's story is all too familiar, as ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of death in women. After six years of fighting and spearheading awareness for the disease, Lori lost her battle to ovarian cancer in February, leaving behind significant strides for the ovarian cancer community.

"This year, we honor my wife Lori by carrying on her passion and personal mission to help all women and all future women affected by this disease," said Chris Newcomb, Newk's Eatery CEO and Newk's Cares co-founder. "Lori's commitment to this cause lives on through our Newk's family, and we hope to continue encouraging women to listen to their bodies and take action right away to improve the success rate of early diagnosis."

Since 2014, Newk's Cares has raised more than $1,000,000 for ovarian cancer research through the organization's partnership with Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA), the largest global organization dedicated to advancing ovarian cancer research while supporting women and their families. Because the symptoms of ovarian cancer are often vague including bloating, lower back pain and a feeling of fullness, many cases are diagnosed at an advanced stage. In addition to raising money for critical research, Newk's Eatery restaurants display in-store educational materials and create events to help generate awareness for this disease. Some of these efforts include the annual Lunch & Learn and Ovarian Cycle events in Jackson, as well as in-store initiatives, below.

To support Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in September, Newk's Cares will host the following events in the Jackson community, Newk's home market:

Newk's Cares and St. Dominic Hospital will again host a Lunch & Learn on Thursday, August 22 , at noon at Sparkman Auditorium on the campus of the Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum. Panelists will share statistics and symptoms along with critical research developments relative to ovarian cancer, and guests will hear from several medical experts including Dr. Christy Haygood , St. Dominic's Gynecologic Oncologist, and Dr. Katherine Fuh , Assistant Professor in the division of Gynecologic Oncology at Washington University , St. Louis . Jennifer Boone , St. Dominic's Oncology Survivorship Navigator and co-coordinator of the St. Dominic's Woman to Woman program, and Carol Barnes , PhD, Mississippi College Kinesiology Professor, will also speak. While this event is free and open to the public, limited seating is available.

The following initiatives will also take place across all of Newk's Eatery's more than 120 U.S. locations to raise awareness of the cause:

Beginning August 26 through the month of September, guests will have the opportunity to make a donation in support of ovarian cancer research and education both in-store and through online ordering. All funds collected between August 26 and September 30 will be donated to OCRA. Guests who make a donation in-store will be given a paper teal ribbon certificate featuring their name to be displayed within the restaurant.

Newk's will also feature a seasonal Thai Chicken soup, which was introduced last year. The soup features numerous cancer-fighting ingredients including mushrooms, carrots, turmeric, garlic, and green and red bell peppers, which contain antioxidants that can help reduce the risks of cancer. This soup will remain in all Newk's Eatery locations through March 2020.

The Shrimp & Avocado Salad will also be featured, as it was inspired by Lori Newcomb. The salad features fresh ingredients including broiled shrimp, avocado, arugula, tangy feta crumbles, sweet grape tomatoes, green onions and house-made lemon basil vinaigrette.

Ten cents from every Newk's Cares water bottle sold is donated year-round to OCRA.

For more information, visit NewksCares.com and follow Newk's Cares on Facebook, where the public is invited to share their inspiring stories and experiences with #TealforLori.

ABOUT NEWK'S EATERY

Newk's Eatery is a fast-casual chain founded on Newcomb Family Recipes prepared by hand in an open kitchen so guests can see all the passion being put into their food. Over 30 varieties of wholesome produce are washed and chopped every day for hand-crafted salads, sandwiches and pizzas. Proteins are seasoned, seared and sliced in-house for the highest quality and most delicious flavors. Salads are tossed with dressings that are made from scratch daily. Signature pizzas are hand stretched, topped and baked to order. Newk's also owns its own bakery, making its signature Dozen-Layer Cakes truly an original.

The only shortcut you'll ever find at Newk's is in the name, the nickname of founder, Chris "Newk" Newcomb. No shortcuts mean no microwaves, only premium quality ingredients and meals made to order, served quickly with a smile…for dining in, catering or delivery. Fresh salads, sandwiches, soups and other delicious treats are always ready in the Express Market open-air coolers.



Founded in 2004 and based in Jackson, Mississippi, Newk's Eatery currently operates and franchises 120+ restaurants in 16 states and is gaining national attention for its accelerated growth and commitment to making a difference. Newk's Cares, the philanthropic arm of Newk's Eatery, was founded in 2014 and is committed to supporting early detection and symptom awareness of ovarian cancer to give every woman a fighting chance. To date, Newk's Cares has raised over $1MM to support Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA).

In 2018, Technomic listed Newk's in its Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report , also winning "Best Overall Fast Casual" and "Most Kid Friendly Fast Casual" in its Consumers' Choice awards.

ABOUT ST. DOMINICS

St. Dominic's is more than just a hospital. It is a family of services focused on fulfilling a mission of Christian healing to those in need. St. Dominic Health Services, Inc. is the parent company for a large group of subsidiary organizations and programs dedicated to the same mission. These include St. Dominic Hospital, the Community Health Services Clinic, St. Dominic Medical Associates (physician network), New Directions for Over 55, MEA Clinics, The Club at St. Dominic's, the School Nurse Program, St. Dominic's Foundation, St. Catherine's Village and Care-A-Van.

St. Dominic Hospital is a 571-bed tertiary care hospital located in Jackson, Mississippi serving all of central Mississippi and employs approximately 3,000 employees inclusive of nurses, physicians, and skilled caregivers. The medical staff, of nearly 500 leading physicians and specialists, makes St. Dominic's one of the most comprehensive hospitals in Mississippi. Through more than seven decades, St. Dominic's has remained true to its vision. We are St. Dominic's – a Christian healing community called to provide quality, compassionate care and an Exceptional Experience Everytime.

ABOUT OVARIAN CANCER RESEARCH ALLIANCE (OCRA)

Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) is the largest non-government funder of ovarian cancer research and has invested over $85 million in research since 1998. OCRA fights ovarian cancer from all fronts, including in the lab and on Capitol Hill, and through innovative programs to support survivors and their families.

OCRA's ongoing investments in the most promising scientific research is funding discoveries, creating new treatments, and hastening desperately needed breakthroughs. OCRA is the voice for the ovarian cancer community, working with legislators to ensure federal ovarian cancer research and education, patient safety, and access to high-quality care are protected on Capitol Hill. OCRA's programs help women navigate their diagnosis and support patients and their families when and where they need it most. Visit ocrahope.org to learn more.

