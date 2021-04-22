Newk's Celebrates Spring With Fresh New Salad Sensations

Red, White & Blueberry Salad : All-natural chicken breast, fresh spinach, crumbled feta cheese, strawberries, blueberries and watermelon. Served with fat-free raspberry vinaigrette on the side. $8.99

: All-natural chicken breast, fresh spinach, crumbled feta cheese, strawberries, blueberries and watermelon. Served with fat-free raspberry vinaigrette on the side. Strawberry & Avocado Spinach Salad: Strawberries, feta cheese, spinach, avocado and bacon. Tossed with house-made balsamic vinaigrette. $8.99

Also this spring, Newk's will feature its fan-favorite Chicken Salad Sandwich, scratch-made with chicken breast, grapes, pecans, red onion, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone and mayo served on 11-grain bread, at the discounted price of $7.99.

"Our new, seasonal items offer guests fresh, fruity flavors to enjoy this spring," said Newk's Director of Marketing Katie Twiford. "Pairing fruits with other signature ingredients offers our guests a sweet and savory flavor experience, whether they're dining with us or having a to-go meal at home with family and friends."

Newk's salads feature top-quality, fresh ingredients that are hand-chopped daily in the restaurants' open kitchens, hand-selected premium proteins seasoned, seared, and sliced in house, and dressings made from scratch.

Guests can order in-restaurant, online or through the new Newk's app, which offers three easy ways to-go options with curbside, delivery or pickup. It is now available on Google Play and the App Store.

Based in Jackson, Mississippi, Newk's Eatery is a fast casual chain that operates and franchises more than 100 units in 16 states. Founded in 2004 and named after co-founder Chris "Newk" Newcomb, Newk's hand-preps more than 50 fresh ingredients daily for handcrafted salads, sandwiches, soups and pizzas, all made in-house without fryers or microwaves. Its Signature cakes are baked in Newk's own bakery. Fresh grab-and-go options are also available, and Newk's new mobile app, now available on Google Play and the App Store, offers mobile ordering for curbside, in-store pickup or delivery options. Since 2014, Newk's Cares, the philanthropic arm of Newk's Eatery launched by Newcomb's late wife and co-founder Lori Newcomb after her stage 3c ovarian cancer diagnosis, has raised more than $1.6 million to support Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA). In 2020, Newk's Eatery ranked in Nation's Restaurant News Top 200 Countdown and Restaurant Business' Top 250 Chains. Newk's has also been selected as a Top Food Franchise by Entrepreneur. For more information, visit Newks.com, join the e-Club or follow Newk's on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

