Newk's Continues Fight Against Ovarian Cancer Through Launch Of Virtual Event Series

Over the past seven years, Newk's Cares has raised more than $1,400,000 for Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA), the largest non-government funder of ovarian cancer research while supporting those affected. The Newk's family carries this passion as their own in Lori's honor and have made changes to their annual events to ensure the fight continues during these unique circumstances. The following events will be held virtually by Newk's Cares in support of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month:

Virtual Lunch & Learn: In partnership with St. Dominic Hospital, Newk's will virtually host the annual Lunch & Learn on Thursday, August 20 , from noon to 1 p.m. Medical experts will make up the panelists to provide an overview on statistics and symptoms, along with critical research developments relative to ovarian cancer. This year, the event will be open to the public for the first time since its inception, with room for up to 3,000 online guests. Register to hear from professionals in the field, here.

Additionally, the following initiatives will take place across Newk's Eatery's more than 100 U.S. locations to raise awareness of the cause:

In-Store Donations: Beginning Sept. 1 through Sept. 30 , guests can support ovarian cancer research and education by making a donation both in-store and through online ordering. All funds collected will benefit OCRA. Guests who donate in-store will be given a teal ribbon certificate featuring their name for display within the restaurant.

The Shrimp & Avocado Salad returns as a featured item, inspired by Lori Newcomb, made with fresh ingredients including broiled shrimp, avocado, arugula, tangy feta crumbles, sweet grape tomatoes, green onions, and house-made lemon basil vinaigrette. Newk's will also feature a seasonal Thai Chicken Soup, made with cancer-fighting ingredients.

Lori's Loves: This year, Newk's Eatery is proud to highlight Lori's Loves, featuring her favorite menu items and Grab N Go selections. These Newcomb Family classics at participating locations include the Mediterranean Pizza on Cauliflower Crust, Turkey Avocado Sandwich, Greek Salad with Shrimp, Pasta Salad and Pimiento Cheese.

"Despite these uncertain times, our Newk's family is proactively seeking ways to virtually recognize Lori's passion to help all women impacted by this disease and provide hope to those currently fighting," said Chris Newcomb, Newk's Eatery Co- Founder and CEO. "While this year looks a little different than others, we're blessed with the opportunity to raise awareness among a larger, virtual audience to raise critical awareness of this disease, especially the early signs and indicators. We are devoted to carrying on Lori's legacy and look forward to making a big impact in 2020."

For more information, visit NewksCares.com and follow Newk's Cares on Facebook, where the public is invited to share their inspiring stories and experiences with #TealforLori.

ABOUT NEWK'S CARES

Newk's Cares is the ovarian cancer awareness movement founded by Newk's Eatery. Newk's Cares was established in 2014 by Newk's Eatery's CEO Chris Newcomb and his wife Lori Newcomb, after Lori was diagnosed with stage IIIC ovarian cancer in 2013. After six years of fighting and spearheading awareness for the disease, Lori lost her battle to ovarian cancer in February 2019, leaving behind significant strides for the ovarian cancer community. Since 2014, Newk's Cares has raised over $1.4 million for ovarian cancer research through the organization's partnership with Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA). Newk's Eatery restaurants support in-store educational materials and events year-round to help generate awareness of the signs and symptoms of the disease, including turning their beverage straws teal, the color of ovarian cancer awareness, and donating 10 cents to OCRA from all Newk's Cares-themed bottled water sold to contribute to critical research.

ABOUT ST. DOMINICS

St. Dominic Health Services is sponsored by the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady and is a part of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System. St. Dominic's is more than just a hospital, it is a family of services focused on fulfilling a mission of Christian healing to those in need. St. Dominic Health Services, Inc. is the parent company for a large group of subsidiary organizations and programs dedicated to the same mission. These include St. Dominic Hospital, the Community Health Services Clinic, St. Dominic Medical Associates (physician network), New Directions for Over 55, MEA Clinics, The Club at St. Dominic's, the School Nurse Program, St. Dominic's Foundation, St. Catherine's Village and Care-A-Van.

St. Dominic Hospital is a 571-bed tertiary care hospital located in Jackson, Mississippi serving all of central Mississippi and employs approximately 3,000 employees inclusive of nurses, physicians, and skilled caregivers. The medical staff, of nearly 500 leading physicians and specialists, makes St. Dominic's one of the most comprehensive hospitals in Mississippi. Through over seven decades, St. Dominic's has remained true to its vision. We are St. Dominic's – a Christian healing community called to provide quality, compassionate care and an Exceptional Experience Every time.

ABOUT OVARIAN CANCER RESEARCH ALLIANCE (OCRA)

Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) is the largest non-government funder of ovarian cancer research and has invested over $100 million in research since 1998. OCRA fights ovarian cancer from all fronts, including in the lab and on Capitol Hill, and through innovative programs to support survivors and their families.

OCRA's ongoing commitment to the most promising scientific research is funding discoveries, creating new treatments, and hastening desperately needed breakthroughs. OCRA is the voice for the ovarian cancer community, working with legislators to ensure federal ovarian cancer research and education, patient safety, and access to high-quality care are protected on Capitol Hill. OCRA's programs help women navigate their diagnosis and support patients and their families when and where they need it most. Visit ocrahope.org to learn more.

Media Contact

Hannah Tichacek

[email protected]

972-388-5519

SOURCE Newk's Cares

