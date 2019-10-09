Newk's Eatery Celebrates Raising More Than $1.4 Million For Ovarian Cancer Research

JACKSON, Miss., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newk's Cares, the ovarian cancer awareness movement founded by fast-casual restaurant Newk's Eatery, celebrates its sixth year and honors co-founder Lori Newcomb with the achievement of exceeding $1.4M in fundraising efforts. Newk's strives to make a difference for research of the disease, with a goal to improve the rate of early detection and symptom awareness. Alongside Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA), the largest global organization dedicated to advancing ovarian cancer research while supporting women and their families, Newk's has raised more than $400,000 this year.

Chris Newcomb, Newk's Eatery CEO and Newk's Cares co-founder, and Madison Newcomb, Newk's Cares co-chair, present a check to Audra Moran, OCRA president, in Jackson, Miss.

"I want to express my gratitude to our Newk's communities, which have allowed us to achieve this incredible fundraising milestone," said Chris Newcomb, Newk's Eatery CEO and Newk's Cares co-founder. "Raising one million dollars was a dream for my wife, Lori, and we are so proud to carry on her legacy with a breakthrough year of giving for ovarian cancer research."

During the month of September, and across more than 120 U.S. locations, Newk's Eatery offered guests the opportunity to make a donation in support of ovarian cancer research to OCRA, both in store and through online ordering.

In Newk's home market of Jackson, Miss., the annual Ovarian Cycle® Jackson spin event hosted a sold-out crowd to spin to end ovarian cancer during September's Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. In August, Newk's Cares and St. Dominic Hospital hosted a Lunch & Learn featuring expert panelists who shared statistics and symptoms, along with critical research developments to raise awareness of ovarian cancer. Newk's restaurants are also featuring the seasonal cancer-fighting Thai Chicken Soup through March 2020, which contains antioxidants that can help reduce the risks of cancer, and Shrimp & Avocado Salad, inspired by Lori Newcomb.

To provide year-round education on the disease, Newk's has permanently turned its straws teal, the color of ovarian cancer awareness, and donates ten cents from every Newk's Cares water bottle sold to OCRA. Lori Newcomb's story is also featured in each restaurant to promote the success rate of early diagnosis.

Newk's Eatery recently celebrated 15 years since its first store opened in Oxford, Miss., and announced a new store prototype with a renewed mission, "Project Strive." The new design will further implement the color teal in every restaurant with a new mosaic tile wall.

"Our fight is far from over, but we are as committed as ever to continue living Lori's mission for this cause," said Chris Newcomb. "We will continue to prioritize educating and encouraging women to take action when listening to their bodies to improve the success rate of early diagnosis, and look forward to exceeding more goals in the years to come."

For more information about Newk's Cares, visit NewksCares.com and follow the cause on Facebook.com/NewksCares.

ABOUT NEWK'S EATERY:

Newk's Eatery is a fast-casual chain founded on family values and wholesome made from scratch meals. Co-Founder Chris "Newk" Newcomb has curated his family's original, wholesome and craveable recipes, as well as new twists on classic favorites, all while providing guests with a generous portion of hospitality.

Newk's takes no shortcuts at all, except in our name. Our kitchen is an open book where we make every meal to order from scratch. We hand prep over 50 fresh ingredients daily for hand-crafted salads, sandwiches and pizzas, and marinate, flame grill or oven-roast our protein in-house, with no fryers or microwaves, ever. We bake delicious treats and signature Dozen-Layer Cakes in our very own bakery.

We offer catering for events, easy online ordering, and fresh salads, sandwiches, soups and delicious treats in our Express Market open-air coolers, so our guests can nourish their bodies and the relationships that matter most to them no matter what the occasion.

Founded in 2004 and based in Jackson, Mississippi, Newk's Eatery currently operates and franchises 120+ restaurants in 16 states and is gaining national attention for its accelerated growth and commitment to make a difference and Feed What Matters in its communities. Newk's Cares, the philanthropic arm of Newk's Eatery, was founded in 2014 and is committed to supporting early detection and symptom awareness of ovarian cancer to give every woman a fighting chance. To date, Newk's Cares has raised over $1.4M to support Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA).

In 2019, Newk's Eatery has ranked in Nation's Restaurant News Top 200 Countdown, as well as Restaurant Business' Top 500 Chains. Newk's has also been selected as a Top Food Franchise by Entrepreneur and is ranked among the Best Franchise Deals by QSR.

Media Contact:

Morgan Gunnels

972-388-5522

226010@email4pr.com

SOURCE Newk's Eatery

Related Links

http://NewksCares.com

