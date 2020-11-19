Newk's Eatery Dishes out 4 New Seasonal Twists on Newcomb Family Chili Recipe

The Return of the Fan-Favorite Taco Salad

After a breakout debut in 2019, the Taco Salad is back by popular demand. Newk's combines Newcomb Family Recipe Beef Chili, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh romaine, diced tomatoes, avocado, jalapeños, house-made pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro and a drizzle of sour cream for the meal you've been craving.

NEW Frito Pie

This piping-hot bowl of Newk's Family Recipe Chili is topped with Frito's® corn chips, gooey shredded cheddar cheese, jalapeños, fresh cilantro and sour cream.

NEW Fully Loaded Newcomb Family Recipe Chili

Newcomb Family Recipe Beef Chili gets a Texas twist with this new Fully Loaded option. Crisp jalapeños, cilantro, cheddar and sour cream make it perfect for diners who prefer chili with a kick.

NEW Chili Mac and Cheese

Newk's famous Five-Cheese Mac & Cheese and Newcomb Family Recipe Chili come together to offer diners the best of both worlds. Sprinkled with a generous helping of roasted jalapeños, shredded cheddar cheese and cilantro, don't miss your chance to cozy up to this wonder.

"In these unprecedented times, we want to remain a pillar that our loyal guests can rely on to do what we do best: serve delicious food with fresh ingredients that the whole family can enjoy together," said Newk's Eatery CEO Chris Newcomb. "Whether eating at our tables or their own, we're excited to offer these seasonal favorites that were created with my family to be enjoyed by yours."

In keeping with guests' changing needs, these much-anticipated seasonal menu additions are available in-store, online, on the Newk's Eatery app, and where applicable, through third-party delivery services until February.

Additionally, Newk's is also offering diners $5 for every $25 in gift cards purchased – just in time for the holidays.

The new menu offerings are available at Newk's 100+ locations. For additional information, or to find a restaurant near you, please visit www.newks.com.

