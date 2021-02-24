Newk's Eatery Introduces New Spicy Shrimp Dishes Just In Time For Lent

Spicy Southwest Shrimp Caesar Salad – House-marinated shrimp with red and yellow bell peppers, Parmesan cheese and a romaine blend tossed with house-made chipotle Caesar dressing and garnished with tortilla strips

– House-marinated shrimp with red and yellow bell peppers, Parmesan cheese and a romaine blend tossed with house-made chipotle Caesar dressing and garnished with tortilla strips Spicy Southwest Shrimp Caesar Sandwich – House-marinated shrimp with house-made chipotle Caesar dressing, lettuce and Swiss cheese on a toasted French baguette

Spicy Shrimp lovers can also enjoy Newk's regular menu favorite, Spicy Shrimp Pizza, featuring seasoned shrimp with red and yellow bell peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella, Parmesan, red pepper flakes, chili oil and cilantro garnish.

"We are passionate about offering our guests flavorful, handcrafted meals made with high-quality, fresh ingredients," said Newk's Director of Marketing Katie Twiford. "Each of our new items satisfies our guests' craving for heat with our house-made chipotle Caesar dressing paired with the fresh flavors of house-marinated shrimp to enjoy at our table or theirs."

Guests can get the spicy shrimp items, along with Newk's complete menu of sandwiches, salads, pizzas, soups and Signature cakes for dine-in, delivery or curbside pickup through the new Newk's app, available on Google Play and the App Store.

"Not only does our new app use the best technology with an easy order and pay feature, but it also allows for customized options, so our guests can get their Newk's favorites just the way they like them," said Newk's Senior Vice President of Guest Experience Denise Pedini. "We give them three ways to get their Newk's to go through curbside, delivery and pickup options, and an 'order from your table' feature for dine-in will be added to the app soon."

For more convenient curbside pickup with minimal wait times, the app notifies the restaurant as soon as the guest arrives. Newk's has partnered with third-party vendors such as DoorDash for quick, timely delivery.

The app also makes group ordering a snap, with a feature that allows guests to send an email with a link so that everyone can add their order to the cart before the order is completed.

Based in Jackson, Mississippi, Newk's Eatery is a fast-casual chain that operates and franchises more than 100+ units in 16 states. Founded in 2004 and named after co-founder Chris "Newk" Newcomb, Newk's hand-preps more than 50 fresh ingredients daily for handcrafted salads, sandwiches, soups and pizzas, all made in-house without fryers or microwaves. Its Signature cakes are baked in Newk's own bakery. Fresh grab-and-go options are also available, and Newk's new mobile app, now available on Google Play and the App Store, offers mobile ordering for curbside, in-store pickup or delivery options. Since 2014, Newk's Cares, the philanthropic arm of Newk's Eatery launched by Newcomb's late wife and co-founder Lori Newcomb after her stage IIIc ovarian cancer diagnosis, has raised more than $1.6 million to support Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA). In 2020, Newk's Eatery ranked in Nation's Restaurant News Top 200 Countdown and Restaurant Business' Top 250 Chains. Newk's also has been selected as a Top Food Franchise by Entrepreneur. For more information, visit Newks.com, join the e-Club or follow Newk's on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

