Newk's Eatery Introduces New Springtime Favorites

JACKSON, Miss., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newk's Eatery, recently named America's Top Fast-Casual Chain by Restaurant Business Magazine, announced today new culinary-driven menu additions, available for a limited time through the spring season.

Newk's spring offerings, available now, include:

Chicken Bacon Club Sandwich – "Spring Spotlight Item" Sliced flame-grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, Ammerlander Swiss cheese, romaine, tomato, mayo, olive oil and scratch-made honey mustard served on Newk's famous Parisian bread.



Bistro Steak Club Sandwich A quarter pound of tenderloin steak topped with bacon, Ammerlander Swiss cheese, romaine, tomato, mayo and Dijon served on toasted French Parisian bread.



Dozen-Layer Coconut Cake Made from scratch each day in Newk's very own bakery, the coconut cake joins the dozen-layer flavor line-up alongside guest-favorite flavors such as Strawberry, Chocolate and Caramel.



Raspberry Iced Tea The newest addition to the Newk's Iced Tea Bar is a Rainforest Alliance-certified fresh-brewed unsweetened raspberry tea.



"Our seasonal menu additions are sourced from premium ingredients and hand-prepared to ensure the highest quality from kitchen to table," said Chris Newcomb, Newk's Eatery Co-Founder and CEO. "These flavorful offerings, combined with our classics and time-tested family recipes, feature an exciting variety of wholesome, craveable options for everyone."

At Newk's, every meal is prepared to-order in an open-view kitchen. The robust menu offers grilled and toasted sandwiches, which include a quarter-pound of seared, seasoned and sliced in-house proteins, as well as more than a dozen entrée salads, kettle-batch soups and hand-rolled pizzas for lunch and dinner. Prime ingredients are used for every dish, including petite tenderloin steak, Atlantic salmon, all-white meat chicken breast and sushi-grade ahi tuna. All premium cuts are hand-sliced, flame-grilled and house-marinated. For those looking for lots of flavor but not a lot of calories, Newk's 600 Calorie Menu features over 50 "Better for You" pairing combinations.

The new menu offerings are available at Newk's 120+ locations. For additional information, or to find a restaurant near you, please visit www.newks.com. Newk's Eatery also features online ordering, mobile app/skip the line options, as well as catering for groups of all sizes with specialists on-site to assist in building the perfect spread.

ABOUT NEWK'S EATERY:

Newk's Eatery features open kitchens where freshly tossed salads, hand-crafted pizzas and hot toasted sandwiches are created so guests can see all the goodness that goes inside. It all starts with impeccable ingredients, even if they come from the other side of the globe: Ammerlander Swiss cheese, petite tenderloin steak and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Newk's also owns its own bakery, making its signature Dozen-Layer Cakes truly an original.

The restaurant also features catering for events and online ordering. Newk's co-founder, Chris "Newk" Newcomb, has curated the best of his family's originals and new twists on classic favorites taking great care to serve the best food and provide guests with a generous portion of hospitality.

Founded in 2004, Newk's currently operates and franchises 120+ restaurants in 16 states and is gaining national attention for its accelerated growth and commitment to community. Newk's Cares, the philanthropic arm of Newk's Eatery, was founded in 2014 and is committed to supporting ovarian cancer research and awareness to give every woman a fighting chance. Based in Jackson, Mississippi, Newk's Eatery is leading the next generation of fast casual.

In 2018, Technomic listed Newk's in its Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report. Newk's won "Best Overall Fast Casual" and "Most Kid Friendly Fast Casual" in its Consumers' Choice awards as well.

