JACKSON, Miss., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newk's Eatery, recently named America's Top Fast-Casual Chain by Restaurant Business Magazine, is welcoming the change in season with comfort food classics, including two menu additions, the return of a fan favorite, and a new Mix & Match family meal deal all for a limited time. These menu enhancements are part of Newk's Eatery's goal to provide wholesome and convenient meals to "Feed What Matters" for families on-the-go looking to share more than a meal with comfort, connection and quality time.

Newk’s Eatery Introduces Seasonal Comfort Classics

Whether dining in or enjoying dinner with loved ones at home, Newk's seasonal offerings are available now through the end of the year and include:

Mix & Match 4 Entrees for $24 after 4 p.m.

To bring convenience and value to busy families, Newk's is launching a family meal deal where guests can mix & match any four dishes after 4 p.m. The Mix & Match package includes a pre-set menu featuring four hand-crafted pizzas (Pepperoni, Pepperoni & Sausage, BBQ Chicken or Margherita), three entrée salads (Greek, Caesar or Simply) or their signature Five Cheese Mac & Cheese entrée, all for only $24 .

The Mix & Match package includes a pre-set menu featuring four hand-crafted pizzas (Pepperoni, Pepperoni & Sausage, BBQ Chicken or Margherita), three entrée salads (Greek, Caesar or Simply) or their signature Five Cheese Mac & Cheese entrée, all for only . Newcomb Family Recipe Beef Chili

Seasonal Soup Selection



This warm & hearty seasonal favorite will be available as a rotating soup selection throughout the fall and winter.



NEW Grab & Go Chili Night



Family dinner just got a lot easier with Newk's Grab & Go Chili bundle, which includes 64 ounces of their Newcomb Family Recipe Beef Chili, shredded Cheddar cheese, sliced pickled jalapeños and sour cream, available in their Express Market open air cooler



NEW Taco Salad



A new recipe featuring Newcomb Family Recipe Beef Chili, romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar, diced tomatoes, fresh avocado, jalapeños, Pico de Gallo , tortilla strips and cilantro drizzled with sour cream.

, tortilla strips and cilantro drizzled with sour cream. Back by Popular Demand:

French Dip Au Jus



Newk's unique recipe returns for a limited time with tender, medium rare roast beef, onions caramelized in-house, melted Ammerlander Swiss cheese, and spicy creole mustard served with warm au jus for dipping.



Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cake



A dozen layers of pumpkin spice cake and rich cream cheese frosting bringing the flavors of fall and the holiday season.

"This season, guests can focus on things that matter the most while enjoying wholesome, comfort food recipes you've come to expect from Newk's, handcrafted with our best of the best ingredients," said Chris Newcomb, Newk's Eatery co-founder and CEO. "We're committed to offering satisfying meals without shortcuts, that ease the stress of the season. We hope families can connect over a good meal and focus on the relationships that matter the most in their lives."



The new menu offerings are available at all Newk's locations. For additional information, or to find a restaurant near you, please visit www.newks.com.

About Newk's Eatery :

Newk's Eatery is a fast-casual restaurant that strives to make a difference in the lives of guests, team members, owners and the communities we serve. Co-Founder Chris "Newk" Newcomb opened the first location in Oxford, Mississippi in 2004 based on Newcomb Family Recipes.

Newk's offers a menu of hand-crafted soups, salads, sandwiches and pizzas with treats and dozen-layer cakes baked in our own bakery. Our kitchen is an open book where every meal is prepared by hand using quality ingredients, including over 30 fresh fruits and veggies hand-chopped daily. The only shortcut is in our name. Wholesome meals are easily available to grab and go from our Express Market open air coolers or by online ordering on our app or at Newks.com for carry out or delivery, and catering options for a wide variety of occasions are available at catering.newks.com.

Based in Jackson, Mississippi, Newk's Eatery operates and franchises 120+ restaurants in 16 states and is gaining national attention for its customer loyalty and commitment to make a difference and Feeding What Matters in their communities. Newk's Cares, the philanthropic arm of Newk's Eatery, was founded in 2014 and has raised over $1.4M to support the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA).

Newk's was named Best Fast Casual Restaurant and Most Kid Friendly Fast Casual by consumers in Technomic research, and has ranked in Nation's Restaurant News Top 200 Countdown, as well as Restaurant Business' Top 500 Chains. Newk's has also been selected as a Top Food Franchise by Entrepreneur and is ranked among the Best Franchise Deals by QSR.

Media Contact

Hannah Tichacek

226262@email4pr.com

972.388.5519

SOURCE Newk's Eatery

Related Links

http://www.newks.com

