Newk's Eatery Launches Summer Fare To-Go

JACKSON, Miss., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newk's Eatery, recently named America's Top Fast-Casual Chain by Restaurant Business Magazine, is celebrating summer with exclusive promotions, including three new menu additions and reimagined Grab-N-Go summer recipes.

Newk's summer offerings, available for a limited time now through September, include:

Newk's Eatery Introduces New Red, White & Blueberry Salad for Summer

Red, White & Blueberry Salad

Baby spinach topped with grilled chicken, fresh-cut watermelon, strawberries and blueberries topped with crumbled feta cheese and served with house-made raspberry vinaigrette. Customize your entree with the substitution of broiled shrimp, salmon, steak or tuna—all seasoned, seared and sliced in-house.

Pesto Chicken Salad

House-made pulled chicken salad mixed with Newk's pesto sauce, celery and diced red onion. Available to grab and go in the Newk's Express Market open-air coolers at participating locations.

Iced Lemon Cake

Six layers of decadent lemon cake combined with six layers of lemon icing, made in Newk's own bakery.

"Our seasonal menu additions reflect the most vibrant and fresh flavors of summer, with the convenience of our guests in mind," said Chris Newcomb, Newk's Eatery co-founder and CEO. "We know in the summer, some of the best memories are made mixing up your own meals with friends and loved ones, and we want to help our Newk's family enjoy the season by also offering our wholesome goodness to enjoy wherever they go this summer."

Guests who sign up for Newk's Email Club or follow Newk's on social media during the summer months will get access to delectable summer recipes using Newk's Express Market staples for fun summer fare, including Pimiento Cheese Burgers, White BBQ Sauce Slaw or BLT Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps.

To make barbeques and gatherings an ease this summer, Newk's is offering a free insulated cooler bag with the purchase of $25 or more from the Express Market grab-and-go section, while supplies last. The cooler bag will also be available as a stand-alone purchase for $5. Between now and Labor Day, guests are invited to bring their cooler back to participating Newk's locations to receive 15 percent off any purchase of $10 or more from the Express Market grab-and-go section.

For additional information, or to find a restaurant near you, please visit www.newks.com. Newk's Eatery also features online ordering, mobile app/skip the line options, as well as catering for groups of all sizes with specialists on-site to assist in building the perfect spread.

ABOUT NEWK'S EATERY:

Newk's Eatery is a fast casual chain founded on Newcomb Family Recipes prepared by hand in an open kitchen so guests can see all the passion being put into their food. Over 30 varieties of wholesome produce are washed and chopped every day for hand-crafted salads, sandwiches and pizzas. Proteins are seasoned, seared and sliced in-house for the highest quality and most delicious flavors. Salads are tossed with dressings that are made from scratch daily. Signature pizzas are hand stretched, topped and baked to order. Newk's also owns its own bakery, making its signature Dozen-Layer Cakes truly an original.

The only shortcut you'll ever find at Newk's is in the name, the nickname of founder, Chris "Newk" Newcomb. No shortcuts means no microwaves, only premium quality ingredients and meals made to order, served quickly with a smile…for dining in, catering or delivery. Fresh salads, sandwiches, soups and other delicious treats are always ready in the Express Market open-air coolers.





Founded in 2004 and based in Jackson, Mississippi, Newk's Eatery currently operates and franchises 120+ restaurants in 16 states and is gaining national attention for its accelerated growth and commitment to making a difference. Newk's Cares, the philanthropic arm of Newk's Eatery, was founded in 2014 and is committed to supporting early detection and symptom awareness of ovarian cancer to give every woman a fighting chance. To date, Newk's Cares has raised over $1MM to support Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA).

In 2018, Technomic listed Newk's in its Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report, also winning "Best Overall Fast Casual" and "Most Kid Friendly Fast Casual" in its Consumers' Choice awards.

