Newk's Eatery Taps Seasoned Beef 'O' Brady's Multi-Unit Operators for New Columbus, Mississippi Expansion

Longtime multi-unit restaurant operators expand their footprint in Columbus, converting an existing site to open a Newk's Eatery.

COLUMBUS, Miss., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newk's Eatery , the 100+ unit fast-casual brand known for craveable, made-from-scratch food and category-defining menu innovation, has announced a new franchise signing for Columbus, MS, led by experienced multi-unit operators Vikas and Jaimin Patel. The restaurant is slated to open Fall 2026 at 2400 Highway 45 N., Suite 2, a high-visibility trade area where the Patels already operate Beef 'O' Brady's , part of the FSC Franchise Co. system, leveraging existing real estate and market familiarity to accelerate development.

Before joining the FSC Franchise Co. system, the Patels spent years building a strong foundation in the food service and hospitality sector. Their early experience managing operations at Dairy Queen sparked a desire to bring something new to their community – a concept that blended great food, family-friendly comfort and a gathering place for sports fans.

That vision led them to open the first Beef 'O' Brady's locations in Mississippi, where they quickly became known for creating welcoming spaces designed for families, kids and game-day regulars alike. With deep knowledge of local community preferences, a passion for hospitality and a proven track record of operating successful restaurants, the Patels see Newk's as a natural next step in expanding their footprint and continuing to meet the needs of guests in markets they know and love.

"Columbus is home for us," Jaimin said. "We found a great spot that already fits what we need, so we can move quickly and keep things simple. Newk's feels like the kind of place our family would eat every week – fresh food, made right and a comfortable vibe."

The restaurant will include a drive-thru, an optional addition that Jaimin says Newk's is introducing at select new locations to enhance guest convenience.

The Patels' decision underscores the advantages of FSC Franchise Co.'s multi-brand platform, which includes Newk's Eatery and Beef 'O' Brady's. By adding Newk's to their portfolio, the group expects to streamline development, supply and support while broadening day-part coverage across lunch, dinner, catering and off-premise occasions. The Patels are also slated to open a new Beef 'O' Brady's in Flowood, MS in December 2025, further expanding their presence within the FSC Franchise Co. family of brands.

"Welcoming the Patels to the Newk's system in Columbus is an exciting milestone for our brand and for FSC," said Frank Paci , CEO of Newk's Eatery. "They are disciplined operators with deep ties to the market and a track record of running great restaurants. Their ability to activate an existing site, paired with FSC's shared resources, makes this a strong win for guests and for our growth in Mississippi."

The Columbus project will emphasize Newk's signature operational model and digital convenience, including off-premise channels and loyalty, aligned with the brand's systemwide focus on technology, training and operational excellence.

About Newk's Eatery

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, Newk's Eatery is a fast-casual restaurant brand known for its signature hospitality and scratch-made meals. With nearly 100 locations across 12 states, Newk's offers a diverse menu of hand-crafted salads, sandwiches, soups, and pizzas — all made in-house with fresh, premium ingredients and without the use of fryers or microwaves. Guests can also enjoy convenient grab-and-go options and mobile ordering through the Newk's app, available on Google Play and the App Store, for curbside, in-store pickup, or delivery.

Newk's has earned national recognition from Nation's Restaurant News, Restaurant Business, and Entrepreneur, and continues to be celebrated for food quality and guest loyalty. To learn more, visit Newks.com, join the Newk's Rewards program, or follow along on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X. For franchise opportunities, visit franchise.newks.com .

