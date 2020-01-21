Newk's Introduces Cauliflower Pizza Crust And Under 600 Calorie Menu

Eating healthy has never tasted so good with the introduction of Cauliflower Pizza Crust , which is a plant-based, flavorful option for guests who are looking for a more nutritious take on traditional pizza. Cauliflower Pizza Crust can be used with any Newk's Pizza for a small upcharge and is available at all Newk's locations.

"Our guests have come to know and love our delicious Newcomb Family Recipes and we're delighted to provide a plant-forward option to fuel any lifestyle and make keeping New Year resolutions easy," said Newk's CEO and co-founder Chris Newcomb. "We truly believe wholesome is the new healthy in 2020 and we're striving to continue exceeding the expectations of our guests with this new offering."

The ultra-satisfying options on the Under 600 Calorie menu feature Newk's made from scratch recipes including the Black and Bleu Salad, French Bistro Steak & Mushroom Soup, Ahi Tuna Salad and Chicken Tortilla Soup. Guests can enjoy healthful pairings with a half-sandwich and choice of cup of soup or half-salad as an entrée, or a bowl of soup with a half-salad side.

Another way Newk's is helping guests achieve their New Year resolutions is by creating a list of menu items that fit into paleo-, vegetarian- and keto-friendly diets. Full listings are available at newks.com/wholesome.

ABOUT NEWK'S EATERY:

Newk's Eatery is a fast-casual chain founded on family values and wholesome made from scratch meals. Our Co-Founder Chris "Newk" Newcomb has curated his family's original, wholesome and craveable recipes, as well as new twists on classic favorites, all while providing guests with a generous portion of hospitality.

Newk's takes no shortcuts at all, except in our name. Our kitchen is an open book where we make every meal to order from scratch. We hand prep over 50 fresh ingredients daily for hand-crafted salads, sandwiches and pizzas, and marinate, flame grill or oven-roast our protein in-house, with no fryers or microwaves, ever. We bake delicious treats and signature Dozen-Layer Cakes in our very own bakery.

We offer catering for events, easy online ordering, and fresh salads, sandwiches, soups and delicious treats in our Express Market open-air coolers, so our guests can nourish their bodies and the relationships that matter most to them no matter what the occasion.

Founded in 2004 and based in Jackson, Mississippi, Newk's Eatery currently operates and franchises 120+ restaurants in 16 states and is gaining national attention for its accelerated growth and commitment to make a difference and Feed What Matters in its communities.

Newk's Cares, the philanthropic arm of Newk's Eatery, was founded in 2014 and is committed to supporting early detection and symptom awareness of ovarian cancer to give every woman a fighting chance. To date, Newk's Cares has raised over $1.4M to support Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA).

In 2019, Newk's Eatery has ranked in Nation's Restaurant News Top 200 Countdown , as well as Restaurant Business' Top 500 Chains . Newk's has also been selected as a Top Food Franchise by Entrepreneur and is ranked among the Best Franchise Deals by QSR.

