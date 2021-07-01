Newk's Kicks Off Summer with Limited-Time "Q" Fest Menu

In addition to the fan-favorite Newk's "Q" Pizza, made with all-natural chicken, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, jalapenos and chili oil, two new limited-time items join the summer "Q" Fest menu:

Newk's "Q" & Slaw Sandwich made with all-natural chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and white BBQ sauce on toasted French Parisian bread, $8.99 .

. Newk's "Q" Salad with all-natural chicken, bacon, jalapenos, shredded cheddar, shredded carrots and grape tomatoes on mixed greens tossed with white BBQ sauce, $9.79 .

In addition to barbecue, strawberries are at their peak season in summer. Newk's signature strawberry cake, handmade and baked fresh in Newk's bakery, is the perfect ending to a "Q" Fest meal.

"Barbecue has been a staple in the South for years, so it was only a matter of time before we celebrated it with our Newk's family through 'Q' Fest," said Newk's co-founder Chris "Newk" Newcomb. "With fresh new offerings, enjoying a summer barbecue with friends and loved ones has never been easier."

In addition to the new limited-time menu items, Newk's is hosting a barbecue-themed giveaway at www.NewksSauceBoss.com, named in honor of the famous white BBQ sauce. July 1 through Aug. 25, Newk's fans and barbecue lovers can visit the website for a chance to win the grand prize of a Big Green Egg, free Newk's for a year, gift cards or grill kits.

For Sauce Boss giveaway terms and conditions, please visit www.newks.com/newks-sauce-boss-contest.

For more information about Newk's menu, go to www.newks.com.

About Newk's Eatery

Based in Jackson, Mississippi, Newk's Eatery is a fast-casual chain that operates and franchises more than 100 units in 16 states. Founded in 2004 and named after co-founder Chris "Newk" Newcomb, Newk's hand-preps more than 50 fresh ingredients daily for handcrafted salads, sandwiches, soups and pizzas, all made in-house without fryers or microwaves. Its Signature cakes are baked in Newk's own bakery. Fresh grab-and-go options are also available, and Newk's new mobile app, nowf available on Google Play and the App Store , offers mobile ordering for curbside, in-store pickup or delivery options. Since 2014, Newk's Cares, the philanthropic arm of Newk's Eatery launched by Newcomb's late wife and co-founder Lori Newcomb after her stage IIIc ovarian cancer diagnosis, has raised more than $1.6 million to support Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA). In 2020, Newk's Eatery ranked in Nation's Restaurant News Top 200 Countdown and Restaurant Business' Top 250 Chains. Newk's also has been selected as a Top Food Franchise by Entrepreneur. For more information, visit Newks.com , join the e-Club or follow Newk's on Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .



